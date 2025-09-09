Fort Lauderdale Teen Named to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Inaugural National Youth Advisory Council

BGCBC Celebrates its 60th Year in Broward County Jakeclaude M. from BGCBC selected to serve on BGCA National Teen Council Jakeclaude M. and other council members at BGCA headquarters in Atlanta

Jakeclaude M. from Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County among teens to help shape programs and services for Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide

Jakeclaude’s leadership journey is an inspiration to all who know him. His voice reflects the strength, resilience, and promise of today’s youth. We are proud to see him helping shape BGCA's future."” — Chris Gentile Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is pleased to announce that Jakeclaude M., a member of the Leo Goodwin Foundation Teen Center has been selected to serve on Boys & Girls Clubs of America ’s inaugural National Youth Advisory Council. The council, composed of teens aged 14-17 from across the country, gives young people a formal platform to influence future programs and services at Clubs nationwide.Jakeclaude will serve as a key advisor to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national office, collaborating with staff on programs and offering a unique perspective to help the organization support local Clubs as well as Youth Centers on U.S. military bases. The term will run for one school year, from August 2025 to May 2026.The council application was open to teens across more than 5,500 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, with an intensive selection process identifying the exceptional young people who will serve, each having demonstrated leadership, service, and accountability within their Clubs. To ensure the council accurately reflects the perspectives and needs of today’s kids and teens, young people themselves helped develop the selection criteria, which includes ensuring council members represent the range of Club communities nationally. Out of candidates from across the country, Jakeclaude was one of only 12 selected for this prestigious recognition.“The creation of the National Youth Advisory Council is a powerful promise to our youth that they aren’t just at the center of our work—they are the driving force behind it,” said Jennifer Bateman, senior vice president of Youth Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Their input is essential to ensuring the programs and services we offer remain relevant and impactful for every young person who walks through the doors of a Boys & Girls Club.”About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 18 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth. For more information visit http://www.bgcbc.org

