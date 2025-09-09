JARC Florida Announces Carin Friedman as President of Board

JARC Florida 40th Anniversary Logo Carin Friedman

Six New Board Members Also Added to Nonprofit’s Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JARC Florida , a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism, recently named Carin Friedman president of its board of directors. The organization also welcomed six new board members. For a full list of board members, please visit: https://jarcfl.org/staff/#board Carin Friedman, PresidentCarin Friedman has been a dedicated leader and volunteer with JARC Florida since moving to Boca Raton 11 years ago, when her son Gabe joined the JARC community. She was named JARC’s Volunteer of the Year in 2015 and later served as Vice President of Programs and Services, where she launched Good Deeds Day: Project Curb Appeal and JARCpals, a one-on-one volunteer companion program that now includes more than 30 active matches. She co-chaired the inaugural Fashion Show with Heart, now a signature fundraiser, and with her husband Scott co-chaired JARC’s most successful gala earlier this year. A psychology graduate of the University of Maryland, Carin also spent 20 years with Weight Watchers helping members lead healthier lives. She and Scott have four adult children and two granddaughters. Gabe, a JARC resident, works in JARC’s Café 95 and at Farmer’s Table Restaurant, inspiring Carin’s deep commitment to JARC’s mission.Craig ShapiroCraig Shapiro, a retired endodontist, brings both personal and professional passion for serving individuals with special needs, inspired by his sister. A graduate of the University of Florida and University of Pennsylvania Dental School, he built a thriving practice in Boynton Beach before shifting his focus to community service. Craig has volunteered with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the Jacobson Family Food Pantry, and Jewish Family Services, and became active with JARC through Sports Talk, where he continues to expand programming for clients.Ed LevineEd Levine is a retired insurance executive who founded American Marketing Center, specializing in real estate and healthcare, later acquired by BB&T Bank. He has served on numerous boards, including MorseLife, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, and Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services. For the past five years, he has been an active leader in JARC’s Golf Tournament, this year’s honoree. Living in Boca Raton with his wife Harriet, who leads JARCpals, Ed is proud to share his family’s legacy of service, including their commitment to the Jewish Future Pledge, which insures at least 10% of their estate goes to Jewish causes.Ronnie SlevinAfter a 43-year career on Wall Street, Ronnie Slevin now dedicates his time to charitable causes. He previously chaired the Beer Sheva Foundation and served on the board of the Israel Children’s Center, supporting programs that bring Jewish and Arab children together through tennis. Retired in Florida, Ronnie now works alongside his son in a family business serving apartment owners nationwide. Joining the JARC board reflects his lifelong commitment to community service.Ronni SommerRonni Sommer is Advancement Services Manager at the Jewish Theological Seminary and has over two decades of nonprofit leadership experience in marketing, fundraising, and donor relations. She has held key roles at Rales JFS, the Levis Jewish Community Center, National Hadassah, and Lynn University, where she managed major events including the 2012 Presidential Debate. A longtime JARC volunteer, she co-chaired the Gala Auction Committee and served on the Strategic Planning Committee. Married to David for 35 years, Ronni is most proud of her son Matthew, a JARC client and resident since 2018.Judi FisherWith more than 30 years in employee benefits, Judi Fisher has held leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare, CIGNA, and Mercer, working with Fortune 500 companies. An Ohio State University graduate, she has lived in South Florida since 1992. Judi has served on the board of the Baudhuin School at Nova Southeastern University and remains committed and actively involved in advancing opportunities for individuals with special needs.Ronnie AroestyA Bronx native and lifelong community advocate, Ronnie Aroesty began his career as a teacher and assistant principal before moving into business and nonprofit leadership. He founded Junior Energy to teach sustainability in schools and later worked with the NYC Board of Education’s Department of Sustainability. His decades of service include leadership with the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, where he helped introduce Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s patients. Ronnie and his family are now active at JARC, where he calls his work the most rewarding of his life.About JARC FloridaJARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence allowing persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities including autism to reach a person’s potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org

