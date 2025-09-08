InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Smart Charging and Security System for Managing Electronic Device Access

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlon R. of Saint Paul, MN is the creator of the Device Sentinel, a multifunctional charging and monitoring system designed to give parents and guardians greater control over children’s access to electronic devices. The device functions as both a charging hub and a security system and incorporates alarms that sound when a device is unplugged without authorization to ensure that smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches remain secured during restricted times such as bedtime hours.The unit is engineered in the form of a power strip tower and features multiple USB, USB-C, and grounded AC outlets for universal compatibility. A digital display with keypad allows parents to set access schedules and establish password-protected disarm functions, while optional remote fobs provide quick arming and disarming control. The system also features a memory function that detects when charging stops, triggering the alarm if unauthorized removal occurs.The Device Sentinel not only restricts late-night or unsupervised device usage but also serves as a surge protector and backup power supply. With potential integration into a companion smartphone application, this device provides an additional layer of monitoring and control for households seeking to manage device usage more effectively.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Charging Hub: Includes 4–6 USB/USB-C ports and multiple grounded AC outlets for simultaneous charging of various devices.• Unauthorized Removal Detection: Alarm activates if a device is unplugged outside of authorized timeframes.• Digital Display and Keypad: Allows password-protected access, schedule setting, and alarm management.• Remote Access Control: Includes handheld fobs for quick activation and deactivation.• Battery Backup: Maintains functionality in the event of a power outage or unit unplugging.• Parental Monitoring Tool: Ensures children cannot secretly access devices at night or without permission.This system addresses one of the growing challenges of digital parenting by combining device security with practical charging functionality. By providing both oversight and convenience, this innovation ensures better sleep, healthier routines, and stronger boundaries around electronic device usage.Marlon filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Device Sentinel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Device Sentinel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

