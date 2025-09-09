Cellairis Partners with Tate Computer Systems to Expand Innovative Technology Solutions in Memphis and Beyond

Agreement signed to launch the Cyber Pouch and CyberSystem in Memphis schools with plans for expansion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis , a leading provider of mobile device accessories, repair services, and innovative technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Tate Computer Systems , Inc. (TCSi), a Memphis-based value-added reseller and trusted IT solutions provider. Together, the companies will bring Cellairis’ patented CyberSystem and Cyber Pouch solutions to educational institutions across the Memphis market, while expanding the reach and distribution of Cellairis’ full range of mobile device solutions.The CyberSystem is a secure, distraction-reducing mobile device management solution designed to help schools and organizations control device use, maintain focus, and ensure accessibility in emergencies. At the core of the system is the Cyber Pouch, a signal-disabling pouch that enables students to keep their phones nearby for safety while preventing classroom disruptions. Built with kid-proof materials, a spacious design, and a simple Velcro closure, the Cyber Pouch offers schools a practical, scalable approach to cellphone restrictions without locks, keys, or IT integration.“Partnering with Tate Computer Systems represents a pivotal step forward for Cellairis,” said Dale Stubblefield, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “Their technological expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation, and we’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration will create.”Tate Computer Systems (TCSi) has earned a strong reputation as a trusted value-added reseller, with deep expertise across the education, healthcare, and enterprise sectors. Through this strategic partnership, Cellairis will leverage TCSi’s established market presence to broaden access to its comprehensive portfolio of mobile accessories solutions delivering greater value to organizations across multiple verticals.Cellairis’ full suite of products will be available through Tate Computer Systems’ distribution channels. Organizations interested in learning more can contact them at state@tatecomputersystems.com or call a TCSi representative at (901)-569-8208.# # #About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services, and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of essential devices. With a focus on protection, repair, and convenience, Cellairis supports both consumer and enterprise markets, including educational institutions nationwide. Learn more at www.cellairis.com and https://mycybersystem.com/ About Tate Computer Systems, Inc.With over 37 years of experience, TCSi offers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, including computer repair services, IT staffing, remote backup, network management and hardware products and services. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for private and public sector clients across the Memphis metro area and beyond. Notably, TCSi is the only Authorized Apple Repair Center in the greater Memphis metropolitan area, providing quality service and advancing its expertise in the IT industry. Learn more at www.tatecomputersystems.com

