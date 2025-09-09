Shamrock Roofing & Construction Secures Spot on KC’s Fast 50 List for the Third Time

Shamrock Named #27 on Kansas City's Fastest Growing Comapnies

Ranked No. 27 by the Kansas City Business Journal, Shamrock celebrates 54.6% average annual growth and continued regional impact

This recognition doesn’t mark the finish line—it’s fuel for the road ahead. Here’s to continued growth, unmatched quality, and exceptional service.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing & Construction is proud to announce its inclusion once again on the Kansas City Business Journal’s Fast 50 list of the area’s fastest-growing companies. Ranked No. 27 for 2025, the company has achieved an impressive average annual revenue growth rate of 54.6% from 2022 through 2024, solidifying its place among the Midwest’s most dynamic businesses.This recognition is a testament to Shamrock’s unwavering commitment to excellence, community values, and continued innovation in the roofing and construction industry. As one of only 50 businesses honored, Shamrock stands alongside leading companies that are reshaping the Kansas City business landscape.“Thank you for being part of our journey; we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Garen Armstrong , Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing & Construction. “This award reflects not only our incredible team’s hard work but also the ongoing trust and loyalty of our customers throughout Kansas City and beyond. We are humbled, grateful, and inspired to keep growing with purpose.”Sustained Growth Backed by ValuesFounded on a mission of quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, Shamrock Roofing has expanded across the Midwest while maintaining its roots in the Kansas City community. With operations serving Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, the company’s impressive expansion has created local jobs, supported families, and delivered top-tier roofing solutions to thousands of homes and businesses.“Our success isn’t just about numbers,” Garen Armstrong adds. “It’s about people—our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve. When we grow, we bring others with us.”What Makes Shamrock Stand OutShamrock Roofing’s services range from residential and commercial roofing to emergency repairs, roof inspections, and gutter services. The company attributes its success to a combination of:Consistently high-quality workmanship and materialsExceptional customer care throughout the service lifecycleA strong culture of accountability, transparency, and community involvementOngoing investment in training, technology, and innovationUnlike many competitors, Shamrock prioritizes relationships over transactions. Whether helping a family recover from storm damage or guiding a business through a complex commercial roofing project, Shamrock brings integrity and a personalized touch to every job.Industry Recognition and Regional ImpactThe Kansas City Business Journal’s Fast 50 list is determined by average annual revenue growth between 2022 and 2024. This year’s median growth rate among the 50 recognized companies was 54.7%, underscoring just how competitive and rapidly evolving the regional business climate has become.To qualify for the Fast 50, businesses must generate over $1 million in annual revenue in the final year measured and demonstrate consistent financial growth over the three-year period. While the publication independently verifies some data, the rankings are largely based on information submitted by the companies themselves.Looking AheadWith a future focused on both expansion and sustainability, Shamrock Roofing & Construction is not slowing down. The company continues to invest in new markets, cutting-edge technologies, and top-tier talent to meet growing demand.As Garen Armstrong notes, “This recognition doesn’t mark the finish line—it’s fuel for the road ahead. Here’s to continued growth, unmatched quality, and exceptional service.”For more information about Shamrock Roofing & Construction or to schedule a service, visit www.shamrockroofer.com

