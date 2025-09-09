Fathers of the Bride is now on major streaming platforms

‘Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy’ Brings Heart, Hilarity, and Holiday Cheer to Streaming Platforms This Season — and Hits the Festival Circuit

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hart Bros. Productions is ringing in the season with a new kind of holiday movie—one full of laughter, love, and a little bit of Christmas chaos. Directed by Paul A. Hart, Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy is now streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, Google Play, and FawesomeTV.This heartwarming comedy follows Leo and Rich, devoted dads to their daughter Michelle, who’s just announced she wants to skip the whole wedding thing. But with their annual Christmas bash in full swing and a love for spectacle that won’t quit, the dads convince Michelle to go big—or go home—throwing the holiday wedding celebration they never had.Of course, no holiday event would be complete without a little drama. Enter Angela, Rich’s outspoken sister-in-law, whose competing ideas about “real family” spark a hilarious and touching feud over who gets to plan the big day. Between the snowstorms of emotion and the sparkle of celebration, Fathers of the Bride is a joyful reminder that no matter what your family looks like, love is what brings everyone home for the holidays.Perfect for cozy nights in and family movie marathons, Fathers of the Bride offers a fresh twist on traditional holiday storytelling—filled with mishaps, meaningful moments, and plenty of merriment.Festival News: The film has been officially accepted into the Cinema Diverse Film Festival in Palm Springs and will screen on Friday, September 19th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available now here: https://www.psculturalcenter.org/filmfest “Holiday films are about connection and celebration,” says director Paul A. Hart. “This story embraces the humor, emotion, and beautiful imperfections that come with being a family during the holidays.”Executive Producer Bruce L. Hart adds, “We wanted to create something that’s heartfelt and hilarious—a movie that reminds audiences that family isn’t just about biology. It’s about love, support, and the people who show up for you, especially when it matters most.”🎄👬💍Visit www.fathersofthebride.com for trailers, cast info, and more.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Hart Bros FilmsBruce Hart📧 HartBrosFilms@yahoo.com📞 562-761-2585#FathersOfTheBride#HolidayMovie#ChristmasMovie#WeddingComedy#HartBrosFilms

