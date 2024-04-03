Hart Bros. Films Announces Production of "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy"
A heartwarming new holiday film with a contemporary twist, "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy".LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hart Bros, Films, formerly known as VanderHart Productions, proudly announces its collaboration with Luby Films LTD to bring audiences a heartwarming new holiday film with a contemporary twist, "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy".
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul A. Hart, "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy" follows the story of Leo and Rich, Michelle's two dads. Michelle is getting married but initially wants to skip the ceremony. Amidst the chaos of organizing their yearly Christmas bash, her dads persuade Michelle to opt for a grand wedding, fulfilling their own dream of the elaborate ceremony they never had. Chaos ensues, and a less-than-pleasant feud erupts between Rich and his sister-in-law, Angela, over who truly is a real family member and thus qualified to plan the wedding. Despite the ups and downs, lessons are learned, and audiences can expect a heartwarming and happy ending.
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture with Luby Films LTD" said Paul A. Hart, Director of Hart Bros. Productions. "With our shared commitment to storytelling, we are confident that 'Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy’ will resonate with audiences.
"Collaborating with Hart Bros. Productions has been a true pleasure," said Martha Luby, Vice President of Luby Films LTD. "Together, we are dedicated to delivering a film that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts.
