Decorating Sensation "Dr. Christmas" Bob Pranga Joins Cast of "Fathers of the Bride"

Bob Pranga, affectionately known as "Dr. Christmas," the acclaimed holiday decorator to the stars, is bringing his unique charm and expertise to the silver screen in the cast of the eagerly anticipated film "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy." Pranga will be portraying a fictionalized version of himself in the heartwarming tale.
Renowned for his unparalleled ability to transform spaces into festive wonderlands, Pranga's inclusion in the cast adds an authentic touch of holiday magic to the production. As a pivotal character in the film, he will not only showcase his acting talent but also lend his artistic vision to the set design, ensuring that every scene is infused with the warmth and splendor of the holiday season.
"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Fathers of the Bride' and to have the opportunity to bring my passion for Christmas to the big screen," said Pranga. "It's truly an honor to collaborate with such a talented team of filmmakers and actors, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the joy and spirit that we're bringing to this project."
"Bob is a true visionary in the world of holiday decorating, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on board for 'Fathers of the Bride,'" said the film's director, Paul A. Hart. "His passion for Christmas is infectious, and his expertise has really elevated the look and feel of our film."
Produced by Hart Bros. Films, "Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy" is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the joys of family, love, and the holiday spirit.
About Bob Pranga (Dr. Christmas)
Bob Pranga, also known as "Dr. Christmas," is a celebrated holiday decorator who has earned a reputation as the go-to expert for all things festive. With over 20 years of experience, Pranga has transformed countless celebrity homes, businesses, and film sets into stunning winter wonderlands, earning the admiration of clients and fans around the world.
About "Fathers of the Bride"
"Fathers of the Bride" tells the story of Leo and Rich, Michelle’s two dads. Michelle is getting married but initially wants to skip the ceremony. Amidst the chaos of organizing their yearly Christmas bash, her dads persuade Michelle to opt for a grand wedding fulfilling their own dream of the elaborate wedding ceremony they never had. Chaos ensues and a less than pleasant feud erupts between Rich and his sister-in-law Angela, over who is truly a real family member and thus qualified to plan the wedding. Despite the ups and downs, lessons are learned and audiences can expect a heartwarming and happy ending.
