Andrew LeCompte Brings the Most Powerful Way to Connect with Others from the Heart to Mexican Readers

Creando Relaciones Armoniosas by Andrew LeCompte Author Andrew LeCompte Lead Trainer Sonia Delgado

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connections Press proudly announces the release of Creando Relaciones Armoniosas, a powerful new edition authored by Andrew LeCompte and his lead trainer, Sonia Delgado. This book is much more than a guide; it is an invitation to transform the way we communicate, to approach conversations with empathy, and to create an emotional connection that brings true healing to our relationships. At its core, it shows how even in moments of tension, we can choose love as the foundation for building stronger bonds with others.Many readers will see their own struggles reflected in its pages. In cultures where silence, control, or machismo have shaped how people relate to one another, communication often feels impossible. Some feel trapped in cycles of blame, misunderstanding, or frustration, unsure of how to break free from a problem communicating with loved ones. Creando Relaciones Armoniosas offers hope by introducing Conscious Communication, a clear, practical model that makes it possible to speak honestly, listen with respect, and find common ground. With accessible exercises, readers learn how to identify and express their feelings, manage difficult situations with calm, and discover healthier ways of handling anger without losing dignity. The book demonstrates that conflict does not have to lead to separation or resentment but can instead become an opportunity for resolving conflict and restoring harmony.The impact on readers has already been remarkable. Lead trainer, Sonia Delgado, who collaborated on the Spanish edition, shares how these tools reshaped her own life. After a painful divorce, she describes reaching a point where anger and resentment seemed impossible to overcome. Yet by applying the principles of Conscious Communication, she began to practice gratitude, release judgment, and speak from the heart. For the first time in many years, she was able to sit across from her ex-husband with peace rather than hostility.This transformation not only improved her relationship with him but also created a positive ripple effect for her children and family. Her story reflects what countless readers can achieve: learning to build bridges where walls once stood, and choosing empathy and love over silence and conflict.The themes of the book resonate profoundly with those who feel unseen or unheard. By guiding readers to discover their own unmet hopes and needs, Creando Relaciones Armoniosas encourages them to reclaim their voice, break cycles of fear, and strengthen their emotional connection with others. Every page is designed to help readers notice the patterns that damage relationships and replace them with conscious choices that lead to greater trust and understanding. It is a work that speaks to women and men alike, showing that expressing vulnerability and expressing feelings is not a weakness but a powerful step toward freedom.Publication Details• Title: Creando Relaciones Armoniosas: La forma más poderosa de conectar con los demás desde el corazón• Author: Andrew LeCompte• Lead Trainer: Sonia Delgado• Publisher: Connections Press• Release Date: September 16, 2025• Genre: Self-help, interpersonal communication, relationshipsPre-order: "Creando Relaciones Armoniosas" About the AuthorsAndrew LeCompte is a psychologist with a master’s degree in Humanistic Psychology in Organizations. For decades, he has taught people in schools, universities, corporations, and community organizations how to engage in communication that emphasizes empathy and compassion. His earlier English edition of Creating Harmonious Relationships sold thousands of copies and was translated into other languages. He continues to guide individuals toward healthier, more conscious ways of connecting with others.Sonia Delgado is a facilitator in self-discovery and emotional healing. She holds certifications in Resonance Repatterning, HeartMath, and Heart Freedom Method, and has guided both workshops and individual sessions that help people reconnect with their emotions, heal their relationship with themselves, and cultivate heart coherence.She is also the lead trainer of Andrew LeCompte’s method in Mexico. Sonia was chosen for her intuition, empathy, and ability to sense what others are experiencing, to listen deeply, and to express their heart’s message with clarity and sensitivity. With authenticity and warmth, she supports people on their journey of personal transformation.For media inquiries, interview requests, or advance review copies, please contact:

