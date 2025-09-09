Footsteps2Brilliance Launches ‘Brilliant Minds’ to Honor Educators Transforming Early Literacy

National recognition program spotlights teachers whose innovative practices drive student engagement and success

Teachers are the true champions of literacy.” — Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance, the leading bilingual early literacy platform, today announced the launch of its “ Brilliant Minds ” Program, a national initiative created to celebrate educators making an extraordinary impact on early literacy.The Brilliant Minds Program recognizes teachers who excel in implementing Footsteps2Brilliance to inspire students, engage families, and accelerate literacy achievement. By honoring these outstanding educators, the program fosters a community of practice that shares proven strategies and amplifies the power of teacher-led innovation.How Educators QualifyTeachers are recognized for their innovative use of the Footsteps2Brilliance platform to inspire student learning. Honorees’ students demonstrate consistent usage of the platform for reading, writing, and building skills for a minimum of 45 minutes per week. Educators may apply directly or be nominated by an administrator. Once criteria are met, Footsteps2Brilliance notifies honorees and celebrates them within their school communities.Celebrating Educator Excellence“Teachers are the true champions of literacy,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “Through Brilliant Minds, we not only honor their dedication but also share their proven strategies so more classrooms nationwide can replicate their success.”Each Brilliant Mind honoree will be featured in the Educator Spotlight series and recognized across Footsteps2Brilliance’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). By sharing these stories widely, the program encourages peer-to-peer learning and provides inspiration to educators across the country.Learn how to nominate or apply for the Brilliant Minds Program at: https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com/educator-spotlight-brilliant-minds About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national leader in early childhood literacy innovation, offering a bilingual ecosystem of mobile first solutions that accelerate learning from birth through third grade and beyond. The platform brings together educators, families, and community leaders to ensure every child becomes a strong and capable reader.

