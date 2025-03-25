TreImage and ByFrog Join Forces for Brand Expansion Across the Americas

TreImage logo

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TreImage LLC and ByFrog Co . have inked a deal to combine their strengths in creating new licensing and other business opportunities for North America and Latin America.This new alliance kicks off with the official launch of ByFrog’s Location-Based Entertainment division, the addition of new brands, and the development of entertainment projects for its current client portfolio and for that of TreImage. Through this agreement, byFrog Co. will license TreImage’s brands and celebrity client roster in Brazil, while also producing live shows and musical performances across the continent in partnership with key collaborators for both companies’ clients. In exchange, TreImage will handle business opportunities for byFrog in the U.S. and Canada.Rodrigo Dagnolo, CEO of byFrog Co., commented, “Prior to the establishment of byFrog Co., our team was already deeply involved in the entertainment industry, producing events across Brazil, training actors for musicals and pocket shows, and organizing Meet & Greets. We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for the company, which represents a growth that each and every one of us has worked tirelessly for and fully deserves.” He added, “The TreImage team shares our innovative mindset and thinks outside the box, just like we do, which makes this partnership a natural fit.”"At TreImage, we’re always looking for partners who share our vision for innovation and strategic growth in entertainment. From our very first meeting with byFrog Co., it was clear that their passion and expertise aligned perfectly with our mission. This partnership is not just about business, it’s about creating exciting opportunities that push boundaries in licensing and live entertainment across the Americas," stated Charles Singleton.TreImage is a premier licensing and marketing agency based in the U.S., specializing in brand development, strategic partnerships, and intellectual property expansion. With a proven track record of securing high-profile licensing deals across entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle industries, TreImage helps brands maximize their reach and revenue. Known for its innovative approach and deep industry connections, the agency continues to create impactful opportunities for clients both domestically and internationally.ByFrog Co., formerly known as ByFrog Lab, is a creative laboratory comprised of licensing and marketing specialists who curate diverse brand-focused opportunities in licensing, design, sponsorships, and branding. Based in Brazil, with partnerships across Latin America, ByFrog's founders bring over 25 years of experience in licensing and brand development throughout the region.

