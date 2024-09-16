Kano Laboratories Introduces Kroil Clear, New Penetrant Safe for Food and Beverage Equipment

Kano Labs introduces Kroil Clear, a new food-grade penetrating oil, safe for food and beverage equipment. Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils

Kroil Clear Meets NSF-H1 and Kosher Food-Safe Standards

We’ve combined Kroil’s industrial strength performance, trusted by industrial maintenance pros for decades, with a powerful, food-safe formula that can be applied across industries.” — Joan Duvall, CMO - Kano Laboratories

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its 85-year history, Kano Labs – the maker of the iconic Kroil brand of professional grade penetrants – is announcing a new formula, Kroil Clear , which is safe for food and beverage equipment. This new odorless and non-staining food grade penetrating oil features the proven performance of Kroil’s original formula, with the added benefit of meeting NSF-H1 and Kosher food-safe standards.“We’re proud to introduce Kroil Clear to the market,” said Kano Laboratories Chief Marketing Officer Joan Duvall. “We’ve combined Kroil’s industrial strength performance, trusted by industrial maintenance pros for decades, with a powerful, food-safe formula that can be applied across industries.”True to its namesake, Kroil Clear works quickly to penetrate and free rusted nuts, bolts, fasteners, shafts, pulleys, joints, linkages and more. It is ideal for planned and unplanned maintenance, as well as equipment disassembly.“The Kroil Clear product opens up a broad swath of new industry opportunities for Kano Labs, as the product’s applications go well beyond food and beverage processing and packaging,” Duvall said. “Due to its NSF-H1 and Kosher industry compliance ratings and stain-free, odorless formula, Kroil Clear can be used without hesitation in sports and entertainment venues, amusements parks, hospitality and healthcare settings, pharmaceutical production, textile manufacturing, HVAC venting systems, and more.”Key features of Kroil Clear:• NSF-H1 Food Grade Penetrating Oil: Ensures safety in processing and packaging environments with incidental food contact.• Odorless: Designed to be non-intrusive, ensuring it does not affect the quality of food products. It will not permeate the air, making it ideal for use in HVAC air handling and venting systems.• Non-staining: There is no color transfer, making it appropriate for food, beverage, and textile machinery applications.• Proven Kroil performance: Penetrates quickly to free rusted and seized metal parts – saving time, money, tools, and equipment.Kroil Clear is available in aerosol and liquid packages. The aerosol is sold in 3, 10, and 13-ounce containers. The liquid penetrant is available in 8 ounce and one-gallon containers.For more information about Kroil Clear food-grade penetrant, contact the Kano Laboratories sales department at sales@kanolabs.com or call 1-800-311-3374.About Kano LaboratoriesFounded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants for industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and professional specialty trade markets. Kano has built a passionately loyal customer base around Kroil products, which are used by professionals and DIYers to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts. In January 2024, Kano acquired Synco Chemical Corporation and its line of premium synthetic, food grade lubricants designed for industrial applications, including its best-selling Super Lube line of premium synthetic lubricants. For more information, visit https://www.kanolabs.com/

