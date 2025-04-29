Dr. Amy L. Stark Publishes New Book, A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs

New illustrated children's book by award-winning author Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. Award-winning children's book author Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. Based on a true story

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning children’s book author and clinical psychologist Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. is sharing her fairytale-like childhood experience with young readers. A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs is about a little girl who finds her bedroom filled with ladybugs. How can this be?“To this day, I wonder the same thing,” said Dr. Stark. “It’s one of the most magical experiences to find these lovely little insects mysteriously appearing in my bedroom. It was a lot of fun to show my ladybug-filled room to my school friends and now I get to share the story more broadly.”The children’s book is written for kids ages three to 10 and its essence is captured in the beautiful, watercolor illustrations by Moran Reudor.“Ladybugs are little beetles and the most adored of all insects,” said Dr. Stark “with their bright colors and dotted features. Teaching children about how they help in nature is a passion of mine.”A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs focuses on children and adults’ interactions with plants, bugs, and butterflies, and demonstrates how nature can be sustained by planting habitats and gardens. It’s a book for kids who love finding ladybugs.To learn more about A Magical Loveliness of Ladybugs, visit amazon.com , where the book retails for $11.99 in paperback, $4.99 Kindle.This is the eighth children’s book written by Amy L. Stark, Ph.D. In 2024, she received the Nautilus Book Silver Award for You are More Than: A Primer for Finding Light in Your Heart. Dr. Stark also wrote the popular 3-book Whole Heart series helping kids with self-esteem: Whole Heart for Girls, Whole Heart for Young Women, and Whole Heart for Boys. Plus, a 3-book Fairy Godmother illustrated book series: The Fairy Godmother Next Door, The Fairy Godmother Babysits, and The Fairy Godmother Helps the Monarchs. The monarch story is a top seller and includes a section on how to build your own butterfly garden.About Amy L. Stark, Ph.D.Dr. Amy Stark is a clinical psychologist based in Santa Ana, California. She received her doctorate from the California School of Professional Psychology in San Diego and is best known for her work with children in high-conflict divorce situations. Dr. Stark appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show many years ago to discuss her business book Because I Said So about how office life can represent the characteristics of a dysfunctional family. Her expertise is sought after and published in U.S. News & World Report, Reader’s Digest, Women’s Health, and Parenting OC magazine. Follow Dr. Stark on Twitter @drstark, Instagram @dramystark and dramystark.com

