WIN Learning Partners with the Michigan Department of Education to Provide Career Readiness Assessments
The WIN Work Readiness Assessment is aligned to the U.S. Department of Labor O*NET Job Zones Framework, and each achievement level correlates to an O*NET Job Zone. The assessment provides students with a National Work Readiness Credential, which is endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council. There are three components to the WIN Work Readiness Assessment:
• Work Ready Math measures ability to use mathematical reasoning skills to solve real-life problems.
• Work Ready Reading measures ability to read, understand, and interpret written workplace text.
• Work Ready Data measures ability to understand and interpret workplace data presented in forms, workflows, diagrams, charts, and graphs.
More information about WIN can be found on the WIN Learning website and in the WIN Work Readiness Brochure.
Source: Michigan Department of Education, Office of Educational Assessment and Accountability, Spotlight Newsletter, August 14, 2025.
Since 1996, WIN has provided career readiness solutions to develop pathways for students’ and job seekers’ careers, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN’s e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council (www.nwrc.org). To date, more than 10 million learners worldwide have used WIN’s career-focused courseware and credentials to transform their futures. For more information, visit www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.
