WIN Learning Partners with the Michigan Department of Education to Provide Career Readiness Assessments

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) and the Office of Educational Assessment and Accountability (OEAA) have contracted, through a competitive bid process, with WIN Learning to provide the WIN Work Readiness Assessment to Michigan students participating in the Michigan Merit Exam (MME) beginning in spring 2026. This primarily online assessment will meet the requirements of the MME Work Skills Assessment and replaces the ACT WorkKeysassessment.The WIN Work Readiness Assessment is aligned to the U.S. Department of Labor O*NET Job Zones Framework , and each achievement level correlates to an O*NET Job Zone. The assessment provides students with a National Work Readiness Credential , which is endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council. There are three components to the WIN Work Readiness Assessment:• Work Ready Math measures ability to use mathematical reasoning skills to solve real-life problems.• Work Ready Reading measures ability to read, understand, and interpret written workplace text.• Work Ready Data measures ability to understand and interpret workplace data presented in forms, workflows, diagrams, charts, and graphs.More information about WIN can be found on the WIN Learning website and in the WIN Work Readiness Brochure Source: Michigan Department of Education, Office of Educational Assessment and Accountability, Spotlight Newsletter, August 14, 2025.About WIN LearningSince 1996, WIN has provided career readiness solutions to develop pathways for students’ and job seekers’ careers, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN’s e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million learners worldwide have used WIN’s career-focused courseware and credentials to transform their futures. For more information, visit www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

