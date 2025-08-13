WIN Learning Surpasses 100,000 Digital Badges Earned Through Accredible Partnership

Since 2023, learners participating in WIN Learning's Digital Badges and Credentials program have earned more than 100,000 digital badges.

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN Learning is proud to announce a major milestone in its commitment to career readiness and lifelong learning: over 100,000 digital badges have been earned and shared by learners since the launch of WIN’s partnership with Accredible in 2023.This achievement highlights the growing impact of WIN’s Digital Badges & Credentials program, which empowers learners to showcase their verified skills and accomplishments across platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. Through Accredible’s secure and shareable credentialing technology, WIN has made it easier than ever for learners to communicate their readiness for the workforce.“Our goal has always been to help learners advance their careers by making their achievements visible, portable, and verifiable,” said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, CEO of WIN Learning. “Surpassing 100,000 badges earned is a testament to the value our learners and partners see in digital credentials.”WIN’s digital badges span a wide range of skill areas, including Academic Skills, Soft Skills, and Digital Skills. Each badge is:-Easily shareable on social media and professional platforms-Verifiable in real time by employers and educators-Printable as high-quality PDFs-Portable across credentialing systemsAs WIN continues to expand its offerings, the Digital Badges program remains a cornerstone of its mission to support learners in building meaningful, marketable skills for the future. Click here for more information about WIN Learning’s Digital Badges & Credentials.About WIN LearningSince 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce, and districts prepare pathways for students’ and job seekers’ futures, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN’s e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

