WIN Learning Expands Digital Skills Courseware with AI Instruction and Interactive Enhancements

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, announced today the release of several updates to Digital Skills Courseware , including the addition of instruction about artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in the workplace, along with improved instructional content, videos, and interactive learning exercises."The workplace is evolving faster than ever, and AI is playing a critical role in that transformation," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, President and CEO of WIN Learning. "By incorporating AI instruction into our courseware, we are giving students and job seekers the tools to confidently navigate a tech-driven workforce and stand out to employers."For nearly three decades, WIN Learning has empowered learners with the foundational employability skills needed to thrive in an evolving workforce. As AI reshapes the workplace, WIN Learning is helping individuals stay ahead by integrating AI instruction into its courseware. Learners will gain firsthand experience with AI technology in web browsing, digital communication, and productivity tools—discovering how AI can enhance their job performance and be applied professionally. Learners will also gain essential knowledge on how to use AI safely and securely in the workplace.With this update, each module now kicks off with an engaging introductory video, offering learners a warm welcome and a clear overview of the skills they will develop, along with the reasons these skills are essential. To enhance the learning experience, the courseware now features more interactive exercises designed to maintain engagement throughout each lesson. Additionally, a streamlined, redesigned menu makes navigation smoother, ensuring learners can easily access course materials.“We wanted to improve the learning experience with more interactive, approachable, and relevant content,” said Suzanne Bazarian, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Support. “Adding information about artificial intelligence was a major enhancement to ensure learners can successfully use these tools and keep up with changing technology in the workplace.”WIN’s Digital Skills Courseware continues to offer a research-based, practical solution to help learners build essential workplace digital skills. Learners develop proficiency in technology literacy, online collaboration, and effective digital communication to gain the competitive edge employers demand. The courseware is comprised of five modules: Computer Operations, Internet Browsing, Digital Communication, Digital Documents, and Digital Security. Each module contains a pretest, instructional content, and a posttest. Learners earn eBadges by passing the posttests in each module, resulting in a courseware Certificate of Completion that can be shared online and added to a resume or portfolio.To learn more about the updates and get a first-hand look at the courseware, schedule a virtual demo About WIN LearningSince 1996, WIN has provided career readiness solutions to develop pathways for students’ and job seekers’ careers, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN’s e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million learners worldwide have used WIN’s career-focused courseware and credentials to transform their futures. For more information, visit www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.