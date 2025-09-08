Regenerate Technology Global, Inc. Applauds Designation of Lead as a Critical Mineral for the U.S. Economy

Regenerate is Commercializing its Patented Technology - Poised to Transform a US$13 Billion Global Industry

We have patented a breakthrough process at the molecular, nanotechnology level that can transform the global lead acid recycling industry.” — Dr. David Batstone

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerate Technology Global, Inc ., a materials science company focused on next-generation lead battery technology, commented today on the announcement by the United States Department of the Interior that lead has been included in the draft 2025 List of Critical Minerals. The list is designed to guide federal strategy, investment, and permitting decisions designed to secure the minerals needed to drive the U.S. economy and protect national security. The U.S. Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Geological Survey, also released a report that outlines a new model for assessing how potential supply chain disruptions could affect the U.S. economy.The List of Critical Minerals informs direct investments in mining and resource recovery from mine waste, stockpiles, tax incentives for U.S. mineral processing, and streamlined mining permitting. The 2025 list is the second update to the List of Critical Minerals, which began in 2017 as an Executive Order for federal agencies to analyze and address the vulnerability of supply chains for critical minerals. The Energy Act of 2020 specified the process for developing updates to the list every three years.Dr. David Batstone, Chairman and CEO of Regenerate Technology Global, Inc. and its operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe, commented on the recognition of lead as a Critical Mineral, stating, “While other battery chemistries and battery types are evolving and emerging as important energy sources for the mobility economy, the fact is the U.S. and global economies will remain dependent on lead acid batteries for at least the next decade and more. This is a global circular economy that needs our technology to remain vital, meet growing power demand, improve profit margins, and operate cleaner to meet more stringent environmental protocols.”Lead acid batteries are one of the world’s most recycled products, with a global circular economy and supply chain dependent on recycling of lead rather than mining. Every part of a lead acid battery can and is recycled including lead, plastics and acid solvents. However, the current methods of recycling require large amounts of energy, heat, and other material handling costs.Dr. Batstone explained the Regenerate difference as follows, “Through our research and development efforts, and in conjunction with researchers based in Cambridge, we have patented a breakthrough process at the molecular, nanotechnology level that can transform the global lead acid recycling industry. Through our process, we can achieve energy savings – meaning reduced costs – as well as significant environmental benefits. As important, we not only recycle lead, we regenerate and boost the energy output potential of lead acid batteries.”Dr. Batstone continued, “Specifically, independent studies have validated key metrics for Regenerate technology such as 40% increase in battery density, 85% reduction in energy use, 85% reduction in carbon footprint, and 90% reduction of toxic materials. In short, we will be a leader in redefining how the world thinks of lead acid batteries – now and in the coming years as a clean and efficient source of critical energy materials. The inclusion of lead as a Critical Mineral for the U.S. economy proves to us that we are in the right place and the right time.”Currently, it is estimated that over 130 million lead acid batteries are recycled in the United States alone, representing over 1.7 million tons of batteries. Globally this figure is even larger as more nations implement battery material environmental mandates. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. lead acid battery market size was valued at over US$13 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. It is estimated that approximately 1 billion new lead acid batteries are manufactured and sold each year for mobile and stationary applications, including an estimated 100 million auto batteries that are replaced annually in the United States.Regenerate is uniquely positioned to be a leader in existing battery markets, and in the evolution of battery energy and the circular battery materials supply chain. In 2024, the Company established “Regenerate Europe” to acquire key facilities and operating companies in Europe, including two companies in Sweden providing advanced battery services. Regenerate Europe is developing opportunities in Italy, Spain, Finland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. In 2025, the Company launched Regenerate Technology USA to develop partnerships, facilities, and commercialize its patents and expertise in North America.About Regenerate Technology Global, Inc.Through strategic acquisitions and internal development of advanced technologies, Regenerate Technology Global Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation, is becoming a leader in the worldwide transition towards sustainable battery technologies. Critical battery materials is a global market fueled by government and corporate mandates for cleaner recycling, re-use, and other sourcing of more efficient and powerful battery materials. The global battery market for vehicles, off-grid power, emergency back-ups, communications, and other critical uses is in a generational transition worldwide. Regenerate’s material science expertise, intellectual property, patents, industry relationships, planned multi-national operations, and business development strategy are positioning the Company to be a market leader in assisting manufacturers and other industry participants to navigate this rapid transition while enabling clients to improve their economics and climate-related compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.