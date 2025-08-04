Regenerate Announces a Series of Independent Validations of its Groundbreaking Battery Material Technology

Photo: SEM image of Regenerate Technology’s proprietary Nanostructured Leady Oxide (20,000×) showing its porous, high-surface-area structure—a material science breakthrough driving superior battery performance. Source: Regenerate Technology Global.

International Academic Studies, New Patent Grants, and Recent Commercial Testing by Industry Leaders Prove Energy Boosts and Substantial Environmental Savings

Building on our team’s research, development, and patent expertise, we are very pleased to announce the results of a number of third-party studies which confirm the marketability of our solutions.” — DR. DAVID BATSTONE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerate Technology Global, Inc ., a materials science company focused on next-generation lead battery technology, announced today the results of independent university and industry testing of the Company’s proprietary technology. These third-party studies validate Regenerate Technology’s potential to transform the US$65 billion global lead-acid battery material industry as the Company scales its operations in Europe and the United States.Regenerate Technology is active across three patent families, currently including twenty-six patent filings — with seven patents already granted: two in China, and one in each of Japan, South Africa, India, Brazil, and Russia. These patents protect a proprietary hydrometallurgical process, a nano-structured advanced material for lead-acid batteries, a feedstock preparation and pre-treatment process, and unique material formulations and system integrations.The patented technology, created in conjunction with researchers at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, dramatically improves the environmental impact, energy usage, and battery performance associated with the recycling of end-of-life lead-acid batteries and production of new batteries.Dr. David Batstone, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regenerate stated, “Building on our team’s research, development, and patent expertise, we are very pleased to announce the results of a number of third-party studies which confirm the marketability of our solutions. The results of these independent studies mean our technology is no longer simply ‘promising’ — it is proven and scalable.”Dr. Batstone continued, “Our superior science underpins our business development, M&A, and strategic initiatives in Europe and North America, which are accelerating as the industry recognizes the dramatic economic and environmental advantages we have to offer. At this time, Italy is a major priority of our implementation strategy, focused on installing a demonstration plant near Milan.”The Company announced that Oakdene Hollins, a respected firm specializing in independent sustainability and circular economy consultancy, confirmed recently that Regenerate’s production plant under development in northern Italy can achieve a monumental 94% in energy savings compared to conventional recycling methods broadly used today. The process can also expect to yield a 75% reduction in the carbon footprint, while Regenerate Technology also anticipates waste outputs to be reduced by at least 90%. The new independent analysis puts the Company in a class of its own, and future facilities are expected to meet or exceed these results thanks to continued engineering refinement, integration improvements, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance and accelerate product and commercial development.To further validate product performance in commercial applications, Regenerate commissioned an independent, scientific benchmarking study by a leading US battery business — one of the world's most respected producers of battery additives. Initial results indicate that Regenerate Technology’s leady oxide performed favourably across key metrics including lighter and more stable reserve capacity, better cold cranking amps (CCA), improved charge acceptance and retention, and a denser and more uniform microstructure.These results confirm that in commercial applications with industry partners, Regenerate’s advanced materials are commercially viable, cleaner, and lower cost. These results align with an earlier independent analysis by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (IEES) which predicted that Regenerate’s nanostructures, when preserved through to final battery production, could deliver up to 40% higher energy density and improved charge efficiency and cycling behaviour.Dr. Batstone concluded, “Taken together, all these independent, third-party studies suggest that with the right downstream processing and industry partners, our material science and expertise may revolutionize not just lead-acid battery performance and recycling, but battery science itself. Production, commercialization, and scaling up are our priorities for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. We are not just making batteries cleaner, we are redefining what is possible — thermodynamically, commercially, and environmentally.”Regenerate is uniquely positioned to be a leader in existing battery markets, and in the evolution of battery energy and the circular battery materials supply chain. In 2024, the Company established “Regenerate Europe” to acquire key facilities and operating companies in Europe, including two companies in Sweden providing advanced battery services. Regenerate Europe is developing opportunities in Italy, Spain, Finland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. In 2025, the Company launched Regenerate Technology USA to develop partnerships, facilities, and commercialize its patents and expertise in North America.About Regenerate Technology Global, Inc.Through strategic acquisitions and internal development of advanced technologies, Regenerate Technology Global Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation, is becoming a leader in the worldwide transition towards sustainable battery technologies, fueled by government and corporate mandates globally for cleaner recycling, re-use, and other sourcing of more efficient battery materials. The global battery market for vehicles, off-grid power, emergency back-ups, communications, and other critical uses is in a generational transition worldwide.Regenerate’s material science expertise, intellectual property, patents, industry relationships, planned multi-national operations, and business development strategy are positioning the Company to be a market leader in assisting manufacturers and other industry participants to navigate this rapid transition while enabling clients to improve their economics and climate-related compliance.For more information about Regenerate Technology, please visit www.regeneratetechnology.com

