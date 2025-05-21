Battery Industry Veteran Dennis Brown to Join Board of Directors of Regenerate Technology Global, Inc.

Global Leadership Team Expanding To Meet Numerous Business Development Opportunities in Europe, North America, and Other Key Markets

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerate Technology Global , Inc., a developer and provider of advanced technologies and services for the global battery energy supply chain, announced today that Dennis Brown has agreed to join its Board of Directors. The Company continues to build an executive leadership and governance team with extensive experience in the global battery industry.Mr. Brown is a proven executive with over three decades’ senior management experience for some of the world’s largest battery companies, including Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Supply Chain for Interstate Batteries. Interstate is the largest independent battery distributor in North America. During his tenure, he was instrumental in doubling top line revenue and dramatically increasing the market share. Mr. Brown also ran retail operations. Prior to Interstate, Dennis was a critical part of Johnson Control global OEM growth and expansion, managing major accounts such as Sears. He is recognized and respected by companies throughout the worldwide battery and battery materials supply chain.Mr. Brown stated, “I am excited to join Regenerate Technology at this key moment in the Company’s development. Commercializing a breakthrough technology provides a timely opportunity to apply my experience working with some of the largest battery companies in the world, but what has really drawn me to Regenerate is to be part of a global team truly dedicated to transforming a critical global industry. The world is demanding cleaner, safer, and more powerful battery energy, and Regenerate Technology is at the forefront of innovation for lead acid and other battery solutions. There is tremendous stakeholder value to be created, and I look forward to working with the Regenerate team to achieve this.”Regenerate Technology owns ground-breaking battery technology patents which dramatically improve the environmental impact, energy usage, and battery energy material associated with the re-use of end-of-life batteries. This technology was created in conjunction with researchers at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. The Company believes its patented process has the potential to revolutionize the US$80 billion global market for lead-acid battery recycling, a market that is projected to grow worldwide over the next decade even as the transition to lithium-ion and other battery types continues at a rapid pace. During 2025 the Company intends to increase its presence at key trade and investor conferences as part of Regenerate’s overall commercialization and communications strategy.Dr. David Batstone, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regenerate Technology Global and its operating subsidiaries stated, “Building a world class company requires best in class technology, game-changing business economics, and a forward-looking leadership team with both vision and deep industry relationships. Dennis Brown’s understanding of the global battery supply chain is second to none. He also understands the challenges the industry faces, and we are fortunate that he believes strongly in Regenerate’s mission to transform this energy segment one battery at a time.”About Regenerate Technology Global, Inc.Through strategic acquisitions and internal development of advanced technologies, Regenerate Technology Global Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation, is becoming a leader in the worldwide transition towards sustainable battery technologies, fueled by government and corporate mandates globally for cleaner recycling, re-use, and other sourcing of more efficient battery materials. The global battery industry for vehicles, off-grid power, emergency back-ups, communications, and other critical uses is in a generational transition worldwide. Regenerate’s intellectual property, patents, industry expertise, multi-national operations, and business development strategy are positioning the Company to be a market leader in assisting manufacturers and other industry participants to navigate this rapid transition while enabling clients to improve their economics and climate-related compliance.

