Smith Names Two New Marketing Directors

Rachel and Jessica will oversee the company’s marketing functions and drive brand strategy

Their leadership will drive the success of Smith’s marketing initiatives and position us well for the growth to come.” — Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of two new marketing directors. Rachel Goodell has been named Director of Marketing and will lead the company’s global Marketing department in developing engaging and informative campaigns to enhance brand awareness and increase revenue. Additionally, Jessica Yu has been named Director of Marketing, APAC and will manage Smith’s marketing activities, public relations, and content translation for the APAC region.Rachel began her career at Smith in 2018 as a Marketing Associate. She was promoted to Marketing Content Writer in 2019 and served in a variety of content-development roles before taking on her most recent position of Marketing Content Manager in 2023.“Rachel has been central to professionalizing communication at Smith,” said Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer. “Her focus on cross-departmental collaboration helps her understand the value that Smith offers, and she translates that to effective messaging across multiple channels.”Her ability to precisely convey complex ideas, processes, and trends to her varied audiences will support her efforts to ensure Smith’s communications are clear, consistent, and compelling.“The innovation, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit of our people have positioned Smith as a pioneer in the semiconductor industry for more than four decades,” said Rachel. “I look forward to spearheading impactful, communications-driven initiatives that effectively showcase our longstanding market leadership, flexible service offerings, and dynamic company culture.”Jessica joined Smith as the company’s Webmaster after her graduation from Texas A&M University in 2007. She was named Marketing Specialist in 2009 and to her most recent role of Marketing Manager, Asia in 2017.“Jessica's understanding of the diverse cultures and business practices in Asia has given Smith an edge over our competition when it comes to effective marketing in the region,” said Mark. “Her support of our APAC business is essential and has helped bolster Smith’s relationships with our APAC customers.”Over the years, she has developed strong, long-lasting relationships with employees at all levels and in every department and office in Asia, allowing her to foster consistent messaging and direction across the APAC region.“I have had the privilege to work alongside so many inspiring and talented teammates who have each played a critical role in shaping my journey at Smith,” said Jessica. “Together, we have helped grow and strengthen Smith’s brand awareness and footprint throughout Asia, I am excited to embrace the new challenges and responsibilities ahead as I take this next step in my career.”Jessica and Rachel will continue to coordinate the combined efforts of Smith's global Marketing team and collaborate on projects to support the company’s long-term business strategy.“Rachel and Jessica bring a great depth of experience and expertise to their new roles,” said Mark. “Their leadership will drive the success of Smith’s marketing initiatives and position us well for the growth to come.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

