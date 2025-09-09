Cape May Studios Bets Big on YouTube with Global Launch of its ‘Panic TV’ Channels

Panic TV Turning Red MediaCorp

Cape May Studios announced the global launch of its Panic TV branded YouTube channels, developed and managed by Turning Red MediaCorp.

YouTube lets us scale globally, understand our audiences better, test new ideas, and build a loyal fan base. With Turning Red’s expertise, Panic TV is primed to become the home of recreational fear.” — Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape May Studios today announced the global launch of its Panic TV branded YouTube channels, developed and managed by Turning Red MediaCorp . The new channels, now live in English and Spanish, bring Panic TV’s signature fear-driven entertainment to audiences worldwide, with a sharp focus on North America & Latin America.Panic TV delivers a one-of-a-kind consumer proposition: recreational fear entertainment with the promise ‘Fear Comes Home’. Built for Millennials and Gen Z (18–40), the brand offers authentic, thought-provoking content that doesn’t just shock and thrill but also resonates with the contradictions of today’s fractured, hyper-digital world.Cape May Studios views YouTube as a core driver of its global expansion strategy, serving as both a distribution powerhouse and a growth + incubation engine:• Scale & Monetization: With over 2.7 billion monthly users, YouTube delivers unmatched global reach and revenue potential.• Audience Insights: YouTube's analytics give Cape May Studios a deeper understanding of its audiences, driving smarter programming and targeted marketing.• Testing & Innovation: The platform serves as a fast, cost-effective lab for piloting new content and product ideas before wider rollout.• Brand & Loyalty: As the most-watched streaming service on U.S. TV screens-surpassing Netflix-YouTube is a powerful engine for fandom culture and long-term brand engagement.Industry forecasts project over $40 billion in ad revenue on YouTube in 2025, with Connected TV (smart TVs, devices, and consoles) already accounting for more than a quarter of watch time in markets like the U.S. This surge in big-screen viewing underscores YouTube's transformation into a true living-room streaming giant, cementing its role as a vital hub for studios and content owners.Panic TV YouTube channels will offer consumers premium access to genre-breaking films and series spanning Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Paranormal, Sci-Fi, Horror, and Creature Features-woven into a single addictive stream of fear. The Channels will feature full-length films, limited series, curated clips, shorts, behind-the-scenes features, and exclusive fan content, tailored to cultural and language markets worldwide.Turning Red MediaCorp will oversee development, programming, operations, and community engagement for the channels.“YouTube has become the world’s living-room streaming giant- bigger than Netflix, bigger than Hulu - and we see it as essential to Cape May Studios’ future,” said Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios. “It’s where we can scale globally, understand our audiences in real time, test bold new ideas, and build a loyal fan base. With Turning Red’s expertise, Panic TV is primed to become the home of recreational fear on YouTube.”“The appetite for high-quality, fear-driven content is stronger than ever,” said Smita Agarwal, CEO of Turning Red MediaCorp. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cape May Studios to bring Panic TV’s diverse programming to audiences around the globe.”Panic TV YouTube Channels have launched globally in English and Spanish, with more languages and dedicated sub-genre channels in the works.About Cape May Studios :Cape May Studios, based in New Jersey, US is a digital media venture that is developing a global Network of FAST and AVOD channels focused on niche audiences with strong, passionate fandoms whose content of choice currently remain underserved in terms of both curation and availability.About Turning Red MediaCorp :Turning Red Media (TRM) is an AI-powered YouTube growth and monetization partner for creators and rights-holders.It combines platform-native expertise with proprietary machine learning to optimize SEO/keyword strategy, thumbnails, packaging and engagement; enforce rights; localize at scale; and unlock catalog revenue. With transparent revenue share and performance accountability, TRM delivers end-to-end channel operations that accelerate discovery, retention, and RPM.Guided by veterans in international licensing and YouTube monetization, TRM partners with leading studios—including Sony Pictures, JioStar, Huace, Cape May Studios and Future TV—to reach the right audiences and drive sustainable growth.Producers and Aggregators own the content- TRM powers the growth.Media Contact Information:Turning Red MediaCorpEmail : contact@turningredmedia.comPhone: +91 8375841915

