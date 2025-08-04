Cape May Studios and New Dominion Pictures Forge Global Content Partnership to Bring Paranormal Hits to PANIC TV

Panic TV

Cape May Studios & New Dominion Pictures forge global content partnership to bring paranormal hits ‘A Haunting’, ‘Monsters and Mysteries in America’ to PANIC TV

Excited to partner with Cape May Studios & their fast-growing PANIC TV platform. Their editorial vision, global strategy, and commitment to genre storytelling make them an ideal home for our library.” — Kristen Eppley, EVP, Distribution at New Dominion Pictures

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape May Studios has forged a wide-ranging content partnership with New Dominion Pictures , the leading producer & distributor of globally acclaimed true-crime and paranormal docu-drama television, to license multiple seasons of its genre-defining series ‘A Haunting’ & ‘Monsters and Mysteries in America’ for its PANIC TV channels worldwide.The multi-title deal brings together two genre powerhouses to super-serve horror and paranormal fans across the globe. New Dominion’s fan favorite programming will be featured across PANIC TV’s English and Spanish language FAST and AVOD channels, with additional dubbed versions launching in other territories later this year.Under this agreement, Cape May Studios will distribute several seasons of A Haunting - the cult classic paranormal series that pioneered cinematic re-creations of true supernatural encounters as well as the fan-favorite investigative series Monsters and Mysteries in America, which explores chilling legends and unexplained phenomena across the United States. The titles will be made available as part of PANIC TV’s premium genre slate, designed to captivate millennial and Gen Z audiences with a taste for the uncanny.“New Dominion has built one of the most iconic catalogs in paranormal television, and we are thrilled to bring these stories to a new generation of global viewers,” said Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios. “These aren’t just shows - they’re cultural touchstones that helped define a genre. We’re excited to reintroduce them to audiences worldwide in multiple languages, with the reverence and reach they deserve.”“We are excited to partner with Cape May Studios and their fast-growing PANIC TV platform,” said Kristen Eppley, EVP, Distribution at New Dominion Pictures. “Their editorial vision, global strategy, and commitment to genre storytelling make them an ideal home for our library. We look forward to seeing our content thrill and inspire new viewers across borders and platforms.”The partnership continues Cape May Studios’ momentum as it expands its global streaming footprint with horror, thriller, and mystery programming curated for modern audiences. PANIC TV is now available as a FAST and AVOD channel globally across North America, Latin America, UK & Europe, MENA, Africa, India & Asia on over 15 platforms including Sling, Xiaomi TV+, Jio TV, Anoki Live TVx, Starz On etc. with further launches slated for Q3 and Q4 2025.About Cape May StudiosCape May Studios is a next-generation media company based in New Jersey, specializing in the curation and global distribution of genre-driven entertainment. Through its flagship brand Panic TV, the studio delivers “recreational fear” content—spanning horror, thriller, sci-fi, mystery, and the paranormal—across AVOD and FAST platforms worldwide. With a sharp editorial vision and a strong emphasis on independent content partnerships, Cape May Studios is redefining fear-first streaming.About New Dominion Pictures :New Dominion Pictures, with a legacy of over three decades is a leading producer and distributor of non-fiction and scripted content worldwide. It has produced close to 800 hours of some of the world’s most compelling factual, reality and scripted drama programming in the last three decades. Best known for groundbreaking series like The New Detectives, A Haunting, The FBI Files – which have established their reputation as the industry-leading producer of true-crime and paranormal docu-dramas, the company’s programming has aired in over 100 countries and continues to captivate audiences globally. Today, in addition to distributing their own catalog of high-quality television, New Dominion partners with other producers to bring their completed series and specials to a global audience.For Media Inquiries:contact@capemaystudios.comcontactus@newdominion.com

