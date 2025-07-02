Cape May Studios and MVD Entertainment Group Announce Global Content Partnership for Panic TV

Panic TV MVD New

Cape May Studios partners with MVD Entertainment Group to bring a curated slate of horror, thriller, and sci-fi films for its Panic TV streaming Channels.

We’re thrilled to see our films reach new global audiences through Panic TV: a partner that truly understands and celebrates the power of genre storytelling” — Ed Seaman, COO of MVD Entertainment Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark collaboration, Cape May Studios has partnered with MVD Entertainment Group , one of the most respected names in film & music distribution, to bring a bold slate of horror, thriller, and sci-fi films to global audiences via Cape May’s Panic TV branded AVOD and FAST streaming Channels.This slate agreement significantly expands Panic TV’s global offering, tapping into MVD’s rich and often audacious genre catalog. Titles slated for release include the action-horror ‘Devil’s Revenge’ (William Shatner, Jeri Ryan), mind-bending thriller ‘The Black Room’ (Natasha Henstridge, Dominique Swain, Lin Shaye, James Duval), cult horror spectacle ‘Verotika’, psychological chiller ‘The Forest Hills’ (Edward Furlong, Dee Wallace, Shelley Duvall), fan-favorite ‘Man Vs. Bigfoot’, and other celebrated indie titles such as ‘Beware The Lake’, ‘The Bride in the Box’, ‘It Came Upon A Midnight Clear’ (Michael Berryman), and ‘The 27 Club’.This collaboration aligns with a broader shift in global streaming behavior that favor independent genre cinema by new young creators. According to a 2024 report by Parrot Analytics, independent horror and thriller titles now account for over 38% of genre-based AVOD viewing in the U.S., with similar surges seen across Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia as well . FAST platform engagement for indie-driven content is growing at an annualized rate of 27%, fueled by Gen Z audiences demand for authentic, unconventional storytelling.“At Panic TV, we don’t serve algorithm-churned horror- we intelligently pick and curate it. Our mission is to deliver a smarter, edgier alternative to the formulaic, trend-chasing content that dominates most genre platforms.” said Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios. “MVD’s catalog strikes a rare balance between cult credibility and mainstream appeal. These films are bold, uncompromising, and often visionary- exactly the kind of content that will keep audiences coming back to Panic TV.”He added, “This partnership accelerates our global roadmap and strengthens our position as the go-to destination for fear-based entertainment that dares to push boundaries.”Founded in 1986, MVD Entertainment Group has built one of the most extensive and respected indie genre catalogs in the industry, spanning horror, slashers, creature features, supernatural thrillers, and music-driven cult films.“At MVD, we’ve always believed in championing bold voices and boundary-pushing storytellers—the filmmakers who operate fearlessly on the fringes,” said Ed Seaman, COO of MVD Entertainment Group. “Panic TV isn’t just another streaming platform - it’s a fiercely curated brand with a distinct identity & a sharp, unapologetic point of view. We’re thrilled to see our films reach new global audiences through a partner that truly understands and celebrates the power of genre storytelling.”The deal was facilitated by Global Content , a key industry connector behind several innovative FAST and AVOD content partnerships.“This partnership is what happens when visionary curators and fearless distributors unite around a shared mission,” said Joshua K. Carpenter, Founder of Global Content. “Cape May Studios is building a global genre ecosystem delivering ‘fear-based’ experiences across Panic TV’s English, Español, and Hindi channels — and with MVD’s thrilling titles, audiences will get exactly what the brand promises.”Audiences can expect the first wave of MVD titles to premiere on Panic TV, Pánico TV Español, and Panic TV Hindi starting this quarter, available across major AVOD and FAST platforms in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

