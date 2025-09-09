Sunrider® International Launches New Kandesn® Lip Essentials

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International proudly introduces Kandesn Sheer Glow Dew Balm and Kandesn Lip Dew Balm, two luxurious lip formulas designed to hydrate, nourish, and bring out natural beauty. These multi-tasking balms blend clean skincare with sheer color and luminous shine—for lips that look as good as they feel.Kandesn Sheer Glow Dew Balm delivers a hint of buildable color in four flattering shades—Mulberry, Petal Peach, Grapefruit, and Spring Bloom—while Kandesn Lip Dew Balm provides a clear, glossy finish that drenches lips in hydration. Both balms are powered by a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and botanical emollients that glide on effortlessly to replenish moisture, condition dry lips, and deliver a smoother, fuller appearance.Formulated with antioxidant-rich ingredients like sunflower seed oil and tocopheryl acetate, plus essential fatty acids such as linoleic and linolenic acid, the dew balms help support the skin’s natural moisture barrier and leave a soft, supple finish. Sodium hyaluronate—a form of hyaluronic acid—delivers deep hydration to visibly plump the lips and leave them feeling soft, smooth, and comfortably moisturized.“The new Kandesn dew balms are a true fusion of color and care,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . “They’re everyday essentials for anyone seeking soft color, weightless hydration, and a clean beauty experience—without compromise.”Both balms are plant-based, cruelty-free, and manufactured in the USA using high-performance ingredients and pure formulations.Kandesn Sheer Glow Dew Balm enhances lips with a smooth tint and non-sticky texture, perfect for layering or wearing alone. Kandesn Lip Dew Balm adds a fresh, glossy finish and works beautifully over any Kandesn Lip Color to boost shine and moisture.Sunrider’s dew balms are available through Sunrider Independent Business Owners (IBOs) or online retail at www.sunrider.com About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.