Roger Spitz Launches Special Edition Speaking Series on the Future of Risk, Unpredictability, and Finance

Spitz Brings His Blend of Finance & Strategic Foresight to World Stages, Boardrooms, and Media - from Wall Street to Zurich, the City of London, and Singapore

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot off the heels of his blockbuster global book tour, and due to popular demand, leading futurist Roger Spitz is celebrating his powerful new keynote special edition: “Navigating Metaruptions - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance.”

Building on the momentum of his groundbreaking work and recent publications at the intersection of finance, foresight, and systemic disruption, Spitz is taking his insights to boardrooms, world stages, and media platforms.

Financial models thrive on data to price risk and calculate returns, yet the world is throwing curveballs - climate shifts, geoeconomic shocks, and all sorts of systemic disruptions - that defy historical patterns. Put simply, there is no data on the future.

This raises a hard question that Roger Spitz has been focusing on through his recent publications and keynote talks:

► “Have our traditional “predict and act” models, built on mountains of data, stopped working?”

Risk is often seen as something we can model and measure, but what happens when uncertainty can’t be quantified? Deep uncertainty arises in nonlinear systems, driven by complexity, unknowability, and interdependent dynamic variables. In such environments, shocks can accelerate through feedback loops, amplify across domains, and cascade systemically. As extreme and unprecedented events become more frequent, the limitations of traditional risk models are increasingly exposed.

Through his publications, keynotes, and media appearances, Roger Spitz examines the nature of deep uncertainty and systemic risk, exploring adaptive and anticipatory frameworks for rethinking how we model, manage, and respond to systemic disruption in an unpredictable world.



SPECIAL EDITION SPEAKING SERIES ON THE FUTURE OF PREDICTABILITY, RISK & FINANCE

As part of his “Special Edition Speaking Series on Navigating Metaruptions: The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance,” Roger Spitz has delivered keynote talks across the world’s major financial centers - from Wall Street to Singapore - including London, New York, Zurich, Dubai, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Paris, Toronto, Geneva, São Paulo, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., the Cayman Islands, and Monaco.

His audiences include asset managers, banks, institutional investors, and professionals in international and offshore finance, investment fund structuring, insurance, and risk management - as well as regulators, policymakers, and leaders in financial technology.

Spitz speaks on a wide range of topics where understanding the future of risk and predictability is paramount, including:

• The Future of Insurability and Risk in the Age of Artificial Intelligence & Unpredictability

• Futures of Risk Management & Predictability: Building Resilience for Systemic Disruption

• Futures of Finance & Investment: Anticipating the Next Financial Landscapes

• Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World

• The Futures of Investments, Asset Classes, and the Shifting Nature of Insurability

• Unpredictability & Adaptive Risk: Geopolitical Finance Insights in Deep Uncertainty

• Futures of Boards & Governance: Leadership in Complexity, Unpredictability, & Disruption.

Each talk is designed to inspire, equip, and transform leaders, investors, and policymakers preparing for rapid change.



HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FUTURES OF FINANCE & RISK SPEAKING SERIES

“Roger Spitz gave a compelling closing keynote at Risk Live Europe. He challenged us to think differently about disruption, not as a one-off event but as something systemic that shapes the environment we operate in every day. He asked bold, timely questions about how we make decisions in deeply uncertain, complex settings, especially as AI takes over areas once seen as too important to hand to machines. It was a thought-provoking, high-impact way to close the event and effectively challenged the audience’s preconceptions.” - Emma Pearce, Head of Events, Risk.Net, Infopro Digital & Markets

Spitz’s extensive speaking portfolio underscores his influence across global sectors. A sought-after voice on global finance, enterprise risk, financial technology, investments, and geopolitics, he has spoken at leading organizations and events, including:

• Financial Institutions & Verticals: AXA, BMO, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, CERA, Euronext, Europlace, Global Capital, KPMG, IBM, NASDAQ, Merrill Corp, Reuters, Risk Academy, Risk.Net, Silicon Valley Bank, Tech M&A Forum, Temasek, Thomson Corp, TMT Finance.

• Leadership & Policy Forums: World Economic Forum (Geneva & New York), Global Peter Drucker Forum (Austria), Edison Electric Institute EEI (Washington D.C.), Climatebase (San Francisco), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

• Innovation & Tech Summits: MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, Nasscom (Bangalore), Gartner, DLD Innovation, Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City), Amcham Lab Global Talks (Brazil), Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany), Singularity University (Mountain View), Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona), TechCrunch Disrupt (San Francisco), StartSe Global Conference (São Paulo).

• Professional Associations: Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), CERA Global Risk Management Association, Association of Professional Futurists (APF), Institute of Directors (IoD, India), Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Global Electrification Forum, Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance (IBGC), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AiCHE).

The special edition series spotlights the evolving future of predictability, risk, finance, and investments - featuring Roger Spitz’s keynote appearances at:

• Risk Live Europe - Risk in the Era of Systemic Disruption, Unpredictability & Artificial Intelligence

• The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) - The Future of Risk & Uncertainty: Anticipatory Frameworks for an Unpredictable World

• CERAVISION (CERA Global Risk Management Association) - Unpredictability & Adaptive Risk Management for our Deeply Uncertain World

• The World Economic Forum - Future of Risk: Industries in Disruption

• RiskMasters - Foresight and Strategic Risk: Embracing Unpredictability

• Risk Awareness Week - Risk-Based Decision-Making

As demand surges for insights into the future of risk, predictability, and finance, Spitz is bringing bold, informed perspectives to influential stages across the globe’s financial capitals.



NEW PAPER ON THE FUTURE OF RISK AND INSURABILITY EXPLORES SYSTEMIC DISRUPTION

A new paper, “The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence,” has been published in the Journal of Operational Risk (Risk.Net), co-authored by Roger Spitz and Olivier Desbiey, Head of Foresight at AXA. The paper analyzes the fragile nature of traditional risk management techniques in the face of frequent, high-impact shocks and advocates for a new approach that treats disruption as systemic rather than episodic.

Drawing on expertise in finance and global boardroom insights, Roger Spitz has presented the paper’s themes at major industry events, including Risk.Net's Risk Live Europe in London, the World Economic Forum in New York and Geneva, the IBM Center for The Business of Government in Washington D.C., the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) in London, AXA in Paris, and MIT Technology Review’s EmTech in São Paulo. These keynotes help guide global investors, senior decision-makers from Wall Street banks, leading buy-side firms, and regulators through unpredictable futures.

The research has garnered significant global interest, with Spitz delivering dozens of keynotes worldwide on the future of risk and finance. The paper addresses critical questions facing investors, financial institutions, and regulators:

► How does risk decision-making change in deeply uncertain, complex environments where AI is taking over areas previously thought too important to entrust to machines?

► What does it mean when risks and events have multiple concurrent stressors that can cascade, spilling over as systemic impacts of intersecting disruptions multiply and amplify?

► As impacts such as climate change or geoeconomic shifts are not siloed, what adaptive future-aligned strategies are needed for assessing systemic risks and resilience?

Risk & Predictability Paper: TL;DR & Synopsis

Citation: Spitz, R., and Desbiey, O. “The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence”. Journal of Operational Risk. Risk.net, June 10, 2025.

The paper is open access, available for free download on Risk.Net:

• https://www.risk.net/node/7961666

TL;DR:

• Risk and uncertainty are fundamentally distinct; not all uncertainty is quantifiable.

• Deep uncertainty is driven by complexity, unknowability, and interdependent variables.

• Unprecedented events are becoming more frequent, challenging legacy risk models.

• Adaptive anticipatory frameworks are required for systemic disruption and unpredictability.

In an era defined by systemic disruption, radical unpredictability, and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, the classical distinction between risk and uncertainty - first articulated by Frank Knight and John Maynard Keynes - demands urgent reexamination. While traditional risk is measurable through probabilistic models, deep uncertainty involves unknowable probabilities and indeterminate outcomes that increasingly defy legacy risk frameworks. The paper explores how the rising frequency of high-impact shocks - technological, geopolitical, financial, and epidemiological - exposes the fragility of conventional risk management approaches. It argues for a paradigm shift: from viewing disruption as episodic to understanding it as systemic, where interdependent stressors interact to produce cascading, nonlinear impacts. To address this complexity, we propose the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility) as a novel approach for uncertainty management. Drawing on insights from complexity science, strategic foresight, and adaptive resilience, the framework emphasizes imagination over prediction and prioritizes managing outcome amplitude over probability. By cultivating organizational shock absorbers and dynamic responsiveness, the AAA Framework enables stakeholders to navigate open-ended volatility, build adaptive capability for decision-making under deep uncertainty (DMDU), and seize emergent opportunities across multiple plausible futures. This has critical implications for risk intelligence, insurability, and policy design in increasingly volatile and complex environments.



ROGER SPITZ’S GLOBAL SPEAKING TOURS & KEYNOTE SERIES

Top-ranked futurist and bestselling author Roger Spitz is a highly sought-after speaker, delivering actionable insights to leaders worldwide. As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Spitz has inspired thousands of organizations with his acclaimed speaking tours.

His recent and ongoing keynote engagements include:

• The Visionary Trilogy: A new flagship keynote series that provides changemakers, investors, and policymakers with a framework to rethink their mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• Call to Impact Global Book & Speaking Tour: A blockbuster multi-city tour, based on Spitz’s latest award-winning book, featuring interactive keynotes, Q&As, workshops, book signings, and media appearances.

• Special Edition Speaking Series on The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance: A timely series on the new paradigms of metaruptions reshaping risk, finance, and investments in deeply uncertain environments.

• Futures of Series - Exploring Tomorrow’s Critical Frontiers: Immersive sessions on frontier domains - from climate foresight and AI ethics to hybrid industries - sparking essential conversations about the future of humanity, education, work, technology, and society.

With demand for his insights skyrocketing, Spitz continues to bring his voice to even more stages worldwide.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ’S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

• Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered 500+ keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

• Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers by leading speaker agencies.

• His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

• Spitz’s unique insights are highly sought by organizations aiming to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

• Built on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from the strategic foresight practice Techistential, Spitz’s presentations deliver cutting-edge perspectives.

Be part of the conversation on the future of predictability, risk, finance, and investments. To discuss booking a keynote for your team or clients:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: TRUSTED ADVISOR TO DECISION MAKERS

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and keynote speaker. Over the past decade, he has delivered well over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across six continents and 40+ countries, captivating audiences worldwide.

Roger Spitz’s influence is grounded in a 20-year career at the sharpest edge of finance and frontier technology. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, he led more than 50 high-profile transactions totaling over $25 billion. He built the bank’s U.S. M&A investment banking platform in San Francisco, launched its European Technology & Digital Corporate Finance practices in London and Paris, and led global advisory mandates across aerospace, defense, and emerging tech. This extensive background in cross-border M&A, private equity, and futures intelligence gives Roger unmatched credibility in high-stakes strategic decision-making environments.

Roger Spitz turns complexity into clarity. He crafts actionable strategies from the world’s most disruptive shifts. Whether guiding asset managers in London, decoding AI’s evolution in Silicon Valley and Bangalore, or shaping energy policy from Washington D.C. to the Amazon, Roger’s thought leadership transcends conventional boundaries and offers actionable insights. Drawing on his unparalleled transdisciplinary vision, he sparks lasting transformation on the global stage.

Spitz’s latest bestselling book "Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World" has garnered the following awards:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place Winner, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

This growing recognition - from the publishing industry frontliners, cross-sector professionals, and passionate readers alike - underscores the urgent need for bold, effective frameworks to navigate the complexities of our rapidly evolving world.



FUTURE OF RISK & PREDICTABILITY: ROGER SPITZ KEYNOTES EXCERPTS IN QUOTES

“So, we need new operating systems. Events once considered ‘historic’ or ‘unprecedented’ are occurring with greater frequency across sectors, societies, and systems. By 2025, a quarter into the 21st century, one might ask: has rare become less rare, and unprecedented become the new normal?”

“In the end, the most resilient insurance model isn’t about ‘PREDICT AND ACT.’ It’s about evolving to ‘ANTICIPATE AND PREVENT’ - and ultimately, to ‘IMAGINE AND EMPOWER’ ex ante insurance models.”

“But remember - AGENCY is like an unexercised option. It has no value unless we act.”

“In contrast, loose coupling reduces the risk of single points of failure, emphasizing decentralization, distribution, and flexibility… In a risk and insurance context, antifragility might mean rethinking actuarial models, regulatory frameworks, or the very notion of insurability in a world where past data is no longer always a reliable guide.”

“If you can’t measure risk, should one imagine resiliency-based insurance premiums?”

“The insights derived from data can be invaluable as a feedback loop to decision-making, but should never be confused with a proxy for the future.”

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL

