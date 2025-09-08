Former Ballet West, Lyric Opera of Chicago & Adrienne Arsht Center Executive, Andrew Goldberg, to lead Ballet Memphis

Andrew Goldberg, new Ballet Memphis Executive Director Ballet Memphis - Season 39 Ballet Memphis Logo

Andrew Goldberg, formerly of Ballet West in Salt Lake City, Lyric Opera of Chicago & Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, joins Ballet Memphis as Executive Director.

We are thrilled with Andrew's appointment and the next era for Ballet Memphis. His depth of knowledge and audience development skills from a wide range of arts institutions will serve Memphis well.” — Shelley Shanaman, Chairman of the Board, Ballet Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballet Memphis Names Andrew Goldberg as Executive DirectorBallet Memphis is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Goldberg as its first Executive Director, following a national search conducted by ThinkingAhead Executive Search. Goldberg brings more than two decades of leadership experience in nonprofit arts organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of External Affairs at Ballet West in Salt Lake City, where he led a 17-person team overseeing contributed and earned revenue, helping grow the company’s budget by 40 percent over five seasons.Prior to Ballet West, Goldberg served for over a decade as Vice President of Marketing at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, where he oversaw 90+ programs annually. His earlier career also includes leadership positions at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Florida Grand Opera, Brooklyn Philharmonic, and the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill.Ballet Memphis will now move forward under a dual leadership model where Goldberg, as Executive Director, will oversee the administrative and operational functions of the organization. At the same time, Artistic Director Steven McMahon will continue to lead the artistic vision and programming.“We are thrilled with the appointment of Andrew and the next era for Ballet Memphis. His depth of knowledge and audience development skills from such a wide range of arts institutions will serve us, and all of Memphis, well,” said Shelley Shanaman, Chair of the Ballet Memphis Board of Directors.Artistic Director Steven McMahon added, “It was clear that Andrew possessed the energy and passion for collaboration and all the things that a strong arts organization can bring to its city. I look forward to shepherding the legacy of Ballet Memphis with him, as we approach our 40th anniversary next season, and well beyond.”Goldberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music Composition from the University of Illinois and has earned multiple certifications in nonprofit leadership and fundraising. He has been recognized nationally for his achievements, including being named the American Marketing Association’s Nonprofit Marketer of the Year.“It's an honor to join such a storied institution,” shared Goldberg. “The search committee, the Board of Directors, and everyone I’ve met have been so great in sharing their stories about this amazing city and Ballet Company, and my family and I look forward to creating our own stories in Memphis soon.”Goldberg will begin his tenure at Ballet Memphis on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.About Ballet MemphisBallet Memphis is Memphis’ resident professional ballet company, founded to create a ballet company reflective of the region and known for its global artistic excellence. Now in its 39th season, Ballet Memphis cultivates community, develops talent, and creates a creative and welcoming space where everyone can learn about and enjoy the joy of movement. In addition to the professional company, the Ballet Memphis family of programming includes the Ballet Memphis School, which is developing the next generation of dancers, and the Pilates + Wellness program, enhancing the health and wellness of Memphis & the Mid-South. For more information, visit: balletmemphis.org###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.