Tina Turner Sculptor Ajano Art to Give Talk, Share Artwork on Thursday 9/25/25, Prior to Unveiling of Tina Turner Statue

Reception Banner For Ajano Art in Brownsville, TN on Thursday September 25, 2025. Ajano visits Tina Turner Museum At Flagg Grove School. Image Credit: Tina Turner Museum In Progress: Tina Turner Statute Location In Heritage Park, Brownsville Tennessee (Photo Credit: West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center) Ajano Art pins Nigerian hometown on map of visitors from West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center (Photo Credit: West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center)

The artist commissioned to craft the monumental tribute to the Queen of Rock N' Roll set to share his work prior to later unveiling of the Tina Turner Statue.

As a sculptor, it has been my dream to create a statue of a celebrity, especially someone as loved as Tina Turner. I am truly honored and looking forward to the unveiling of this sculpture.” — Ajano

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s not everyday that a city gets the chance to honor a hometown icon, yet for the city of Brownsville, Tennessee, they’re set to honor their hometown icon Tina Turner in an extra special way; with a seven foot, 9 inch tall statue of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll set to be unveiled on Saturday, September 27, 2025 in Brownsville’s Heritage Park.Fred Ajanogha, who works as Ajano Art, the world-renowned artist who was commissioned by the City of Brownsville to sculpt the statue, will be honored at a reception on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 5-7 pm where Ajano will give a short talk at the Brownsville Meeting Grounds (42 South Washington Ave) in downtown Brownsville, TN. Several of Ajano’s art pieces will be on display during this event and will remain until October 18, 2025 so the public can view some of the artist’s other works."I would like to give my profound gratitude to the Mayor and the community of Brownsville, Tennessee,” says Ajano. “Thank you so much for the opportunity to create a statue of ‘The Queen of Rock N' Roll.’ There is only one Tina Turner. As a sculptor, it has been my dream to create a statue of a celebrity, especially someone as loved as Tina Turner. The 7 foot, 9 inch tall statue will be cast in bronze and mounted on a two foot tall base, making it the largest statue in my portfolio. I am truly honored and looking forward to the unveiling of this sculpture."The statue is a centerpiece of a broader vision to celebrate Tina Turner in her native Haywood County. Located in Brownsville, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center also hosts the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School. The Museum — housed in the very one-room schoolhouse Turner attended through eighth grade — has drawn global fans since its opening in 2014.Ajano recently made his first-ever visit to the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School as part of his visit to West Tennessee to see both the progress on the casting of the statue but also the progress of where it will be installed at Heritage Park in Brownsville. The installation will face Carver High School, where Tina Turner once attended and played basketball, creating a physical and symbolic link between the artist’s humble beginnings and her global impact.“How exciting it was when Ajano visited the Tina Turner Museum for the first time.” Says Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center and Tina Turner Museum. “You could tell he felt the power of her legacy and our community’s pride. The new statue will carry that spirit forward, giving fans another reason to visit Brownsville and connect with Tina’s story.”(Images from Fred’s visit will go here)The Tina Turner Heritage Days take place from September 26-28, 2025 and offer a wide variety of events for fans new and old. From tours of Brownsville, Nutbush and surrounding sites, fan gatherings and a concert featuring Elevation Memphis: A Tina Turner Tribute Experience at the Carver High School Gymnasium to Worship at Woodlawn MBC, Tina Turner Heritage Days has something for every Tina Turner fan. Learn more about the event at TinaTurnerHeritageDays.com About Brownsville, TNLocated in the heart of West Tennessee along I-40, Brownsville is a vibrant rural town of just over 10,000 with a rich cultural legacy. A proud national Main Street Community, it’s home to two National Historic Districts and a deep music heritage—birthplace of rock legend Tina Turner and blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Here, soul is more than music, it’s a way of life. Brownsville and Haywood County are also home to Ford’s BlueOval City, the largest automotive manufacturing facility in North America.

