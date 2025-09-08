A CENTURY LATER, TITANIC’S STAINED-GLASS WINDOWS TELL A STORY OF SURVIVAL AND CRAFTSMANSHIP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For high-res images, click here They once bathed Titanic’s first-class spaces in soft, colorful light. Intricate stained-glass windows embodied the opulence and innovation of the world’s most famous ocean liner and now, more than a hundred years after the Ship’s tragic sinking, these seldom seen delicate works of art offer a rare and poignant glimpse into Edwardian-Era luxury.Recovered by RMS Titanic Inc. during the 1987 expedition, several stained-glass windows were found intact scattered throughout the debris field on the ocean floor. RMST decidedly recovered these to preserve their beauty, but to not compromise their integrity, the expedition team had to think creatively to rescue those resting among the debris. This success led to years of artifact conservation, where they have now reawakened their hidden glory. Despite being submerged for decades and enduring the immense pressure at the wrecksite, these artifacts continue to astonish conservators and historians alike.“The craftsmanship and detail of the stained-glass windows lent themselves to Titanic’s reputation as a floating palace. Even though they have been damaged in the trauma of the sinking, they now remind us of Titanic’s strength and grace through the tragedy,” says Tomasina Ray, President of RMST and Director of Collections.The windows that once adorned spaces such as the First Class Dining Saloon and Smoking Room now reside in the artifact collection. Because of their fragility, the original stained-glass pieces are preserved in a controlled environment at RMST’s care facility, monitored by trained professionals to ensure their legacy endures.Though too delicate to tour, the stained glass continues to inform research. Through RMST’s partnership with Titanic: Honor and Glory (THG), known for digital re-creations of the Ship, experts were able to study the windows to achieve greater accuracy. Their work allows the public to see the colors once visible on board Titanic in April 1912. As Titanic’s story continues to captivate, these windows stand as a rare reminder of the Ship’s grandeur and the resilience found in her smallest details.# # #About RMS Titanic, Inc.RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

