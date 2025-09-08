Fellah Auto Group Celebrates 20 Years Driven by Trust

Fellah Auto Group: 20 Years Driven By Trust The Fellah Brothers

Celebrating two decades, Fellah Auto Group continues to help drivers across all credit levels with flexible options at its Bristol and Springfield stores.

Everyone is welcome here. It doesn’t matter their credit status, lifestyle status, or if they’re looking for a certain kind of inventory.” — Asi Fellah

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fellah Auto Group is celebrating two decades of serving drivers across the Philadelphia metropolitan area. What began as a single location on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia has grown into a regional brand with full-service dealerships in Bristol and Springfield, Pennsylvania.Founded in 2005 by brothers Shai and Asi Fellah, the dealership was built on a simple philosophy: treat people right and do good business. That approach has carried the company from its early days through periods of expansion and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, when its strong customer relationships and inventory resources helped sustain operations.Over the years, Fellah Auto Group has become known for more than just vehicle sales. Community engagement has been a consistent focus, with food drives, back-to-school events, and partnerships with local businesses keeping the dealership connected to the people it serves.As “ The Home of No Money Down ,” Fellah Auto Group has worked to open doors for customers who may have felt shut out of the car-buying process. Whether someone is shopping for a luxury car, a family SUV, or a reliable commuter vehicle, the goal is to make ownership possible without unnecessary barriers.“Everyone is welcome here. It doesn’t matter their credit status, lifestyle status, or if they’re looking for a certain kind of inventory ,” said co-founder Asi Fellah. “We want to help and see if we can work something out, and we believe in second chances for those who have struggled in the past. Every customer who buys a car, we tell them they’re now part of the Fellah family and it’s nice to be able to say that.”The family-first philosophy extends to the workplace. “We have tried to establish a long-term team and I think that’s part of our success,” added co-founder Shai Fellah. “If you have good employees and take care of them, they take care of you. We treat them like family and we treat everyone the same whether they’re the sales manager, the finance manager, the lot person, the service manager, or the mechanic. They all get the same respect.”Today, Fellah Auto Group is recognized for its wide range of pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing programs, and commitment to helping drivers regardless of credit history.The company’s growth has never shifted its original purpose. “Twenty years of being driven by trust is something we’re proud of,” said the Fellah brothers in a joint statement. “And we’re just getting started.”

Driven By Trust

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.