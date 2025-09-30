Amanda Gleason Named Winner of the Perfect Pitch Challenge at SJREIA Expo 2025

Amanda Gleason delivers a pitch with purpose—educating clients and making real estate feel like home. Ryan Sullivan breaks it down like a pro—showing how Podcast Principles helps brands build trust, one episode at a time. Paul Davis keeps it cool and clear—bringing simplicity and strategy to every mortgage conversation. The MANY crew—Missy, Hannah, Jonesy, and Amanda—making moves, capturing pitches, and keeping the challenge running smooth from setup to spotlight.

Amanda Gleason Wins SJREIA Perfect Pitch Challenge for Her Bold, Heartfelt Real Estate Message; Paul Davis and Ryan Sullivan Named Runners-Up

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s SJREIA Expo, the Perfect Pitch Challenge, facilitated by Marketing Agency Near You, brought a dynamic energy to the event floor, drawing in a competitive group of professionals eager to showcase their elevator pitches on camera. After days of voting, community engagement, and careful evaluation, Amanda Gleason of Amanda Rocks Real Estate was announced as the official winner.Gleason’s 30-second video pitch earned the top spot by excelling across all seven judging categories: clarity of offer, niche definition, opening hook, value proposition, credibility, call to action, and delivery. Her pitch clearly demonstrated why she’s not just a real estate agent, but a passionate educator and advocate for her clients.Amanda’s pitch? Short, sharp, and full of heart – just like the best kind of home tour. She’s not just selling properties, she’s helping families find where life happens next. Whether buying or selling, Amanda brings the hustle, heart, and strategy to get results.As the first-place winner, Gleason receives a $100 gift card, a social spotlight feature across Marketing Agency Near You’s digital channels, and a backlink in the official press release.Runners-Up: Paul Davis and Ryan Sullivan Two standout participants were also named runners-up:Paul Davis, of Movement Mortgage, delivered a calm and compelling message, positioning himself as a reliable resource in an often overwhelming space. Paul’s pitch? Clear, confident, and built for speed – just like a well-structured mortgage plan. He helps buyers navigate the home loan process with less stress and more clarity. Whether it’s a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, Paul makes financing feel simple and personal.Ryan Sullivan, founder of Podcast Principles, impressed judges with a clear, engaging presentation about how his company helps brands build authority and trust through podcasting. Ryan’s pitch? Locked in like a perfect audio mix. At Podcast Principles, he helps creators, coaches, and brands turn their voice into a polished, pro-level podcast – without the overwhelm.Like Ryan’s pitch? Give it a like and let us know in the comments. You can also check out Ryan and his company at podcastprinciples.com.Both Davis and Sullivan will be featured in the official press release with backlinks to their businesses.Full List of ParticipantsThe challenge featured a diverse mix of professionals from real estate, design, construction, lending, podcasting, and nonprofit sectors. The full list of participants includes:Amanda Gleason – Amanda Rocks Real EstateRyan Sullivan – Podcast PrinciplesPaul Davis – MovementSharyn Mancini – Chair the LoveJesenia Lopez – NJ Elite Group Realtors and InvestorsMike Bonadies – TVPMNatasha Pizzarello – EnvirotracKate Meher – Your Gold Key SolutionJanis Niv – Bluestone Commercial Capital InvestorsRalph Cineus – Your House DoctorTammy Collins – TayC Properties LLCPete Hilerio – Lead Paint Solutions LLCDustin Drobnich – 3d Construction and Repair LLCEleonora Larinese – Larinese Italian Interior DesignAbout the Perfect Pitch ChallengeThe Perfect Pitch Challenge was created to activate networking, drive traffic to the exhibitor booth, and generate shareable content across social media platforms. Participants recorded a 30-second video pitch onsite, which was posted on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Voting was based on social engagement—likes and comments—as well as a proprietary scoring system based on pitch quality.Challenge criteria included:Clarity of OfferDefined Niche or AudienceHook and EngagementUnique Value PropositionProof or CredibilityCall to ActionDelivery and PresencePitches were reviewed and posted within 2 weeks of the event, and participants were tagged to encourage community engagement.About Marketing Agency Near YouMarketing Agency Near You helps small businesses and solopreneurs grow through clear, strategic marketing. With services including OmniPresence Audits, Fractional CMO support, and custom growth plans, the agency blends creative execution with data-driven insights. Known for its approachable, no-fluff style, MANY specializes in making marketing feel both human and effective.

