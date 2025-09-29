Patriot Property Buyer: Veteran-Owned Real Estate Company Redefines Home Selling with Service, Integrity, and Impact

Veteran-Owned Patriot Property Buyer Steve "Murph" Murphy, COO of Patriot Property Buyer Joe Evangelisti - CEO of Patriot Property Buyer

My philosophy is simple, I listen first, seek to understand, and then work tirelessly to create the best path forward. My goal is always to make the process stress-free and respectful” — Steven "Murph" Murphy

HADDONFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s unpredictable housing market, New Jersey homeowners are often faced with tough decisions when it comes to selling their properties. Traditional sales methods can be slow, costly, and stressful — especially for families dealing with inherited homes, financial distress, or properties in need of repairs.Enter Patriot Property Buyer , a veteran-owned real estate investment company that is redefining what it means to sell with confidence. Founded by Chief Executive Officer Joe Evangelisti and Chief Operating Officer Steve “Murph” Murphy, Patriot Property Buyer delivers fast, all-cash offers and stress-free solutions designed to help homeowners move forward with dignity.But beyond just real estate transactions, Patriot Property Buyer stands for something greater: a mission rooted in service, integrity, and community impact.“At Patriot Property Buyer, we believe every homeowner deserves a fair, honest, and stress-free way to sell their home,” said CEO Joe Evangelisti. “We’ve built our business on military values — loyalty, discipline, and integrity — and we treat every homeowner like a neighbor, not a number.”The company’s promise is simple but powerful:Treat every homeowner with fairness, respect, and empathyPrioritize the homeowner’s needs and provide custom solutionsDeliver fast, all-cash offers that eliminate the stress of traditional salesFrom day one, Evangelisti and Murphy envisioned Patriot Property Buyer as more than just another “We Buy Houses” company. Their goal was to restore trust in an industry that often receives skepticism and to show that real estate investors can serve as partners, problem-solvers, and community builders.Veteran-Owned. Family-Driven. Community-Focused.Patriot Property Buyer’s name says it all. It’s not just a company — it’s a mission.Evangelisti’s career began by working alongside his father, a seasoned builder, where he learned the value of hard work and craftsmanship. That foundation deepened during his years of service in the U.S. Navy Seabee Construction Battalion, where he completed multiple tours and earned medals of distinction.“Serving in the Seabees taught me discipline, perseverance, and the importance of putting others first,” Evangelisti explained. “Those lessons continue to guide how we operate Patriot Property Buyer every single day.”After returning home to South Jersey, Evangelisti built a real estate career spanning over 17 years, during which he has bought, built, and sold thousands of homes. As CEO, he now leads Patriot Property Buyer with the same commitment and integrity that carried him through military service.Alongside him is COO Steve “Murph” Murphy, who manages operations, evaluates deals, and guides both homeowners and investors through smooth, transparent processes. With a background in sports and competition — including boxing, basketball, and martial arts — Murphy approaches challenges with grit and teamwork.“My philosophy is simple,” said Murphy. “I listen first, seek to understand, and then work tirelessly to create the best path forward. Whether we’re helping a family in distress or working with an investor, my goal is always to make the process stress-free and respectful.”Together, Joe and Murph have built a leadership team that embodies their values: veteran-owned, family-driven, and community-focused.How Patriot Property Buyer Helps HomeownersWhile “We Buy Houses” companies are often misunderstood, Patriot Property Buyer sets itself apart by emphasizing transparency and impact. The company specializes in helping homeowners who need quick solutions — whether due to financial hardship, relocation, inherited property, or homes that require extensive repairs.Here are a few ways Patriot Property Buyer creates real value:1. Cash Relief for SellersFor homeowners in urgent situations, time is everything. Patriot Property Buyer provides fast, all-cash offers, often closing within days. This gives sellers the flexibility to move forward without the delays of traditional listings.2. Lower Transaction CostsTraditional real estate sales involve agent commissions, MLS fees, staging, and closing costs. By selling directly to Patriot Property Buyer, homeowners save thousands in fees — keeping more money in their pocket.3. Stress-Free ProcessNo repairs. No showings. No endless paperwork. Patriot Property Buyer takes the hassle out of selling by buying homes “as-is,” regardless of condition.4. Respect and DignityMany homeowners turn to investors during difficult times. Patriot Property Buyer’s team prides itself on treating every client with fairness, respect, and empathy. “We’re here to listen first, then find solutions that truly benefit the homeowner,” said Murphy.How Patriot Property Buyer Helps CommunitiesThe company’s impact goes far beyond individual transactions. By investing in renovations and adaptive reuse, Patriot Property Buyer actively contributes to local economic growth and neighborhood revitalization.Job Creation: Every renovation creates work for local contractors, electricians, plumbers, and skilled trades.Rising Property Values: Renovated homes increase neighborhood appeal and raise surrounding property values.Stronger Tax Base: Improved homes mean stronger property tax contributions, which support schools and public services.Preservation of Character: Through adaptive reuse projects — such as repurposing historic properties into modern mixed-use spaces — Patriot Property Buyer helps maintain the architectural charm and cultural identity of South Jersey communities.“Responsible investing isn’t just about profit,” said Evangelisti. “It’s about lifting neighborhoods, creating opportunities, and honoring the community fabric of South Jersey.”Patriot Property Buyer has been active across Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties, sourcing both residential and mixed-use opportunities. Recent highlights include:Florence, NJ Mixed-Use Property: A 6,000 SF former funeral home with both residential and commercial components, offering immediate dual-income potential. The property is positioned for conversion into multiple oversized units — creating housing opportunities while adding value to the local market.Vincentown Historic Village Redevelopment: A Main Street property dating back to 1892, currently being marketed as an adaptive reuse opportunity. With concept renderings showcasing potential post-renovation, the project highlights how preservation and modernization can coexist in one investment.These opportunities illustrate Patriot Property Buyer’s dual focus: helping sellers achieve financial relief while creating long-term community value.Restoring Trust in Real Estate InvestingThe rise of “We Buy Houses” billboards and online ads has left many homeowners skeptical about real estate investors. Some companies have fueled that skepticism by prioritizing profit over people.Patriot Property Buyer aims to change that perception. By being transparent, mission-driven, and values-focused, the company positions itself as the trusted alternative.“People often ask us, ‘Can you really trust a company that buys houses for cash?’ The answer is yes — if they’re operating with integrity,” said Evangelisti. “We encourage every homeowner to ask questions, demand transparency, and make sure they feel comfortable with the process. At Patriot Property Buyer, we welcome those conversations, because we know trust is earned.”Looking AheadWith New Jersey’s real estate market continuing to shift, Patriot Property Buyer is poised for growth. The company plans to expand its presence across South Jersey while maintaining its personal, community-first approach.“Scaling responsibly is important to us,” said Murphy. “We want to help more families, but never at the expense of the core values that define us: fairness, respect, and service.”As Patriot Property Buyer grows, its leadership team remains committed to being more than just investors. They are neighbors, veterans, and problem-solvers who believe that real estate can be a force for good.About Patriot Property BuyerPatriot Property Buyer is a veteran-owned real estate investment company based in Haddonfield, NJ. Founded by Navy Seabee veteran Joe Evangelisti and co-founder Steve “Murph” Murphy, the company helps New Jersey homeowners sell quickly, easily, and with confidence through fast, all-cash offers.With values rooted in military discipline, family heritage, and community service, Patriot Property Buyer has completed thousands of transactions over the past 17 years. The company specializes in residential and mixed-use properties, offering solutions that benefit homeowners while strengthening neighborhoods across South Jersey.

