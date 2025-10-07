Hope for Homes in Action: $4,380 Raised to Keep Local Families Housed

Community came through. And it was powerful. Raffle baskets from the Friends of Lev27 The Businesses and individuals who stand with Lev27

A Night That Moved the Needle: Community Raises $4,380 for Housing Security at LEV27 Fundraiser

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of June 11, 2025, the community gathered for a night that reminded us all what unity and purpose can achieve. Hosted at the lively and welcoming Newtown Brewing Company, the Lev27 organization held a fundraiser that wasn’t just an event—it was a movement. With a mix of heart, humor, and hope, the Hope for Homes Fundraiser raised $4,380 to support families facing housing insecurity.The Lev27 organization, founded by Larry Steinhouse, is dedicated to preventing homelessness and providing rapid financial assistance and compassionate support for families in crisis. This event wasn’t just about fundraising. It was about showing up for neighbors, creating community, and sharing a mission: to keep people in their homes with dignity and support.From the moment guests walked into Newtown Brewing Company, there was a sense of connection. Whether it was over a locally brewed beer, a shared laugh, or a moment of reflection, attendees embraced the power of giving back. There was a vibrant energy in the air—proof that kindness is contagious.‘This wasn’t just a fundraiser. It was a powerful reminder that we’re not alone—and we’re stronger together,’ said Larry Steinhouse. ‘Each raffle ticket, each donation, every moment of support—this is how we make sure families don’t slip through the cracks.’The funds raised will go directly toward Lev27’s emergency housing assistance programs. These programs are designed to give families breathing room during financial emergencies, offering them the support needed to stabilize and rebuild.Every part of the evening came together because of the generosity of our Friends of Lev27 —community sponsors, local businesses, and passionate individuals who lent their time, space, services, and heart to make the event a success.This event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, venue host, and marketing partners:Primary Sponsor:Investor Schooling – Our heartfelt thanks to Investor Schooling for stepping up as the lead sponsor and helping make this night of impact a reality.Venue Partner:Newtown Brewing Company – Thank you for opening your doors, creating an unforgettable atmosphere, and pouring with purpose.Marketing Partners:Marketing Agency Near YouWorld Class AgencyThese teams helped spread the word, fill the room, and share the story of what LEV27 stands for—community-powered support when it matters most.Friends of Lev27 – Our Community Champions:Restaurants & Cafés:- Chickie & Pete’s- Chili’s- Jersey Mike’s- Langhorne Coffee House- Newtown Bagel Company- Olive Garden- Outback Steakhouse- P. J. Whelihan’s- Texas RoadhouseBakeries & Markets:- Crumbl- Fresh Market- Giant Food Stores- McCaffrey’s Food Markets- Wegman’s- Weis Markets- Nothing Bundt CakesRetail & National Brands:- Costco- Staples- Raymour & Flanigan- Park West Gallery- Parx Casino- Wawa Foundation- Starbucks (Newtown location)Health & Wellness:- Chiropractic & Injury CenterIndividual Contributors:To the many individuals who donated time, resources, raffle prizes, and funds—your impact is seen in every stabilized family, every child who stays in their home, and every parent who can breathe easier.This night reminded us that community is more than proximity—it’s shared responsibility. And every person who showed up became part of the LEV27 story: a story about dignity, stability, and standing by one another.We invite you to keep the momentum going. Housing instability doesn’t wait for the next fundraiser . Contributions are welcome year-round. Join the mission at lev27.org and help us continue this critical work.Lev27's Mission:To protect housing security for vulnerable families through timely financial assistance and compassionate case management. We move quickly and with heart—because every minute matters when someone’s home is on the line.Next Up: Hope for Homes Charity Beerfest – October 29, 2025We’re keeping the mission alive—and the momentum going—with our next signature event: the Hope for Homes Charity Beerfest, happening Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Newtown Brewing Company.This community night out combines purpose with connection—featuring local craft beer, raffle prizes, and opportunities to directly support emergency rental relief for families in need.Proceeds will go toward Lev27’s housing stability programs in Bucks and Montgomery counties, helping individuals and families stay in their homes during moments of crisis.How to Get Involved:-Attend: Reserve your spot via Eventbrite. Details at lev27.org-Sponsor or Donate: Businesses and individuals can contribute raffle prizes, financial sponsorships, or in-kind support.-Spread the Word: Share the event with your network and help build another powerful night of purpose.Let’s make October 29 another night to remember—because when the community shows up, real change happens.

