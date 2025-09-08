University Place Announces Bold Expansion to Transform Senior Living in West Lafayette

As we begin this exciting new chapter, we are proud to build on the strong foundation University Place has established in West Lafayette and Greater Lafayette.” — Jeanne Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at University Place.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Lafayette, IN – September 08, 2025 – University Place, a Franciscan Community , announced today exciting plans for a dynamic campus expansion designed to redefine the senior living experience in Greater Lafayette. Nestled beside Purdue University and the scenic Celery Bog Nature Area, University Place has been a trusted community landmark for decades offering a park-like setting with picturesque views, serene walking paths, and a tradition of honoring the region’s proud history while embracing its vibrant future.As a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), University Place provides access to the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. The upcoming expansion will introduce new independent living residences, enhanced amenities, and thoughtfully designed spaces that nurture wellness, celebrate independence, and foster community. Highlights include new dining venues, outdoor entertainment areas, expanded fitness and wellness opportunities, and welcoming gathering spaces that encourage engagement and connection.In addition to new amenities, University Place’s unique location adjacent to the Celery Bog Nature Area enriches the resident lifestyle with daily access to nature. Picturesque walking trails, wildlife observation, and tranquil green spaces provide opportunities for relaxation, recreation, and holistic wellness – just steps from residents’ doors.This expansion also strengthens University Place’s connection to Purdue University and the Greater Lafayette community. Through expanded partnerships, residents will enjoy even more lifelong learning opportunities, intergenerational programs, and collaborations that celebrate the academic, cultural and social vibrancy of West Lafayette.“As we begin this exciting new chapter, we are proud to build on the strong foundation University Place has established in West Lafayette and Greater Lafayette,” said Jeanne Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at University Place. “Our proximity to Purdue University gives us a unique opportunity to connect residents with lifelong learning, intergenerational experiences, and meaningful partnerships that enrich daily life. This expansion not only honors the history of our community but also reflects our vision of continuing to grow a vibrant environment where older adults can thrive – living with purpose, joy and connection.”Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy, which blends wellness, hospitality, and purpose into everyday life, University Place ensures residents experience a holistic and fulfilling lifestyle. This expansion continues the Franciscan tradition of service and reaffirms the legacy of hospitality and care established more than 130 years ago by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.For more information about the expansion and upcoming community events, please contact Jeanne Smith at jesmith@franciscancommunities.org. Information Sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 10, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at University Place. These sessions will provide an overview of the expansion plans, answer questions, and offer the community an opportunity to learn more about the future of senior living in West Lafayette.About University PlaceUniversity Place, a Franciscan Community, is part of Franciscan Ministries, a nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry. Located in West Lafayette, Indiana, University Place offers independent living, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing care in a supportive environment. Guided by the Living Joyfully philosophy which integrates wellness, hospitality, and purpose into daily life, University Place provides a welcoming community where residents thrive and live with meaning. For more information about University Place, please visit universityplace.org or call (765) 464-5600.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living ministry offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization. Charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as scholarships and educational support for students attending an all-girls Catholic high school in the Chicago area. To learn more about Franciscan Ministries, call (331) 318-5200 or visit www.franciscanministries.org Media Contact:Patrick SchuererVP, Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanministries.orgPhone: 331.318.5130

