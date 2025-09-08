Leading with Purpose: Mompreneur Brings Healthy Eating to Every Table

Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals

Female entrepreneur leads with purpose to combine motherhood with ensuring all families can have healthy meals.

I want to help every family be able to eat healthy meals, which is why I made it my purpose.” — Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many mothers want to work and have a career, but they also want to get healthy meals on the table in the lunch boxes each day. This is an ongoing struggle and it often leaves mothers feeling guilty and falling short. One mompreneur set out on a mission to help other families eat healthy meals all year long, without the stress, frustration, and meal preparation that often accompany it.

“I want to help every family be able to eat healthy meals, which is why I made it my purpose," said Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals, a home delivery meal prep service. "It feels great to know that I’m helping families be able to have healthy meals together without all the fuss.”

Greenbaum started her company after seeing the crucial need for the service. Preparing nutritious meals traditionally means deciding what to make, going to the grocery store, preparing the meal, and doing all the cleanup. While growing up, Greenbaum’s mother was a professional bodybuilder and led by example when it came to healthy eating. As an adult, she realized what she took for granted didn't come easily to many families. That's when she had the idea to create a business that would solve that problem.

Her meal prep service focuses on having professionally trained chefs create a menu each week of nutritious meals that are preservative-free, balanced, and even offer options for picky eaters. The nutritional information is online, and the process to order the meals is simple. Plus, there's something for everyone.

Other women who are considering becoming a mompreneur should keep these tips in mind:

• Solve a problem. To help ensure business success, look around and see what type of problem needs to be solved. Those who can create a business that solves a problem will be sought out and likely see more success.

• Do some research. Take a little time to research the market and see what others are doing. Determine if it's a good market to get into and what you can bring to the table that may be unique and eye-catching to the public. Being able to stand out or offer something unique is a good direction to take.

• Get a mentor. Starting a business requires some time and expertise, but it can be accomplished. If you can’t find a mentor to provide some guidance, join online business groups or find a networking meetup in your area.

• Seek help. Don't be afraid to reach out and get help. Most people cannot handle their entire business themselves, and that is okay. Whether you need help with creating a website, designing a logo, marketing, etc., some people specialize in those services.

• Believe in yourself. This is the most critical aspect of being a mompreneur. It starts with believing in yourself and that you can do it.

"Being able to have a business that helps make life easier for other moms is special to me," added Greenbaum. "This service helps ensure that more families have access to healthier meals, but it also helps reduce stress and anxiety for moms.”

Healthy Fresh Meals offers a home delivery meal prep service to residents in the Washington, DC area, including those in Virginia and Maryland, with expansion plans. They offer an extensive menu of items to choose from, which changes weekly. The meals are all prepared by professionally trained chefs, and are all well-balanced. They offer a wide variety of options each week. To learn more, visit the site at: https://www.healthyfreshmeals.com/

Founded by Shana Greenbaum, Healthy Fresh Meals takes the stress out of families having access to healthy meals. People simply heat and eat the meals. Greenbaum grew up eating healthily and wanted to help other busy families do the same. The company offers a healthy meal prep delivery service to Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, with plans to expand its reach.

