Dan Flanigan Wins Best Literary Award at Killer Nashville for An American Tragedy

Abundantly Social

Best Literary Award at the prestigious Killer Nashville International Writers’ Conference

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author , playwright, and poet Dan Flanigan has been awarded the Best Literary Award at the prestigious Killer Nashville International Writers’ Conference for his acclaimed work An American Tragedy.Held annually in Nashville, Tennessee, the Killer Nashville International Writers’ Conference is one of the foremost gatherings for writers of mystery, thriller, crime, and literary fiction. Its Silver Falchion Awards recognize outstanding works that exemplify storytelling excellence, originality, and impact.Flanigan’s An American Tragedy stood out in the Best Literary category, praised for its layered characters, bold narrative voice, and unflinching exploration of America’s social and cultural complexities. Set against the backdrop of the satanic panic era, the book examines the consequences of fear-driven narratives and moral hysteria, weaving a powerful story of truth, perception, and survival.This award underscores Flanigan’s reputation as a powerful literary voice whose work bridges compelling storytelling with sharp, thought-provoking commentary.About Dan FlaniganDan Flanigan is a novelist, poet, playwright, and practicing attorney. His work often examines the turbulence of American life with empathy, insight, and honesty. Beyond An American Tragedy, his body of work includes Mink Eyes, The Big Tilt, and On Lonesome Road, each marked by his distinctive blend of legal expertise and literary craft.About Killer NashvilleFounded in 2006, the Killer Nashville International Writers’ Conference celebrates mystery, thriller, crime, and literary fiction. Its Silver Falchion Awards honor both established and emerging voices, spotlighting works that set new standards for excellence in the genre.Media ContactAimee Ravichandran - Marketing Manageraimee@abundantlysocial.com210.452.3622

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.