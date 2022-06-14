ENIGMA BOOKS SERIES AUTHORS, ROX BURKEY AND CHARLES BREAKFIELD TO APPEAR AT BARNES AND NOBLE IN BOULDER, COLORADO
ENIGMA BOOKS SERIES AUDIOBOOKS ALSO NOW AVAILABLE ON NUMEROUS PLATFORMSDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors, Charles Breakfield and Rox Burkey, who were recently nominated as a 2022 RONE Award Finalist for their latest novella, Out of Poland, will appear at the Barnes and Noble in Colorado alongside well-known author, Judith Briles on June 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They will be participating in a book signing event at this location at 960 S. Colorado Boulevard in Glendale, Colorado.
Breakfield and Burkey’s Enigma Series audiobooks are currently being sold where all audiobooks are currently sold. They are known for their exquisite details throughout their series.
Their book, The Enigma Stolen, was awarded the Rone Award in the category, Best Audio Book-General for 2019 by InD’Tale Magazine.
In addition to the Out of Poland novella, Breakfield and Burkey, who are based in Dallas, Texas, have published 12 techno-thrillers in their Enigma series Their books are available in print and audio formats.
Their book, The Enigma Factor reached #1 both nationally and internationally and was recently recognized at the Texas Best Books Award. The book took First Place in the 2020 Techno Thriller category in the 9th Annual Contest for Texas Authors.
In addition, The Enigma Source, the authors’ 10th book received the Dan Poynter Global Legacy Award in four categories in August 2019. The books have also been recognized by the Texas Association of Authors, and Colorado Independent Publishers Association among other publications and organizations.
For more information, go to https://www.EnigmaSeries.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Charles Breakfield: Charles holds a master’s degree and works for a high-tech manufacturer as a solution architect, functioning in hybrid data/telecom environments. A long-time technology geek, Charles enjoys writing, studying World War II history, travel, and cultural exchanges. He’s also a fan of wine-tastings, riding his Harley, and continues developing his woodworking skills. He was also included in people on the move in the Dallas Business Journal.
Rox Burkey: Rox has two passions – working with technology and writing. She enjoys working to drive optimized customer experiences with technology in her role with a high-tech manufacturer. Texas is home for her and her family. When time permits Rox likes gardening, hiking, sewing, refinishing antiques, exploring, wine-tasting, and traveling. She loves to listen to people which often results in odd treasures that come to life in her stories. She was also included in people on the move in the Dallas Business Journal.
