ENIGMA BOOKS SERIES AUTHORS ROX BURKEY AND CHARLES BREAKFIELD’S NOVELLA NOMINATED FOR AN AWARD

OUT OF POLAND AUDIBLE IS NOMINATED FOR A 2022 RONE AwardDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors Charles Breakfield and Rox Burkey, who recently released their latest novella, Out of Poland, have been nominated for a 2022 RONE Award in the Audiobook category.
The RONE Award recognizes books in various categories, inviting readers to vote for their favorite. Voting is done in different categories weekly by readers. To vote, visit https://indtale.com/2022-rone-awards-week-five-may-9-15. The audiobook voting is week 5 from May 9-15.
Their book, The Enigma Stolen, was awarded the RONE Award in the Best Audiobook category for 2019 by InD’Tale Magazine.
Out of Poland, which is available on Audible, is the story of three men poised to unlock secrets during a deadly war with hopes of redeeming the world.
Set in Poland in 1939 with Germans marching towards Warsaw, the Nazi military machine is deadly. As devastation is realized, these men are tasked with finding and extracting the German military communications device, Baby, which is kept under heavy guard. This is used for strategic battle plans during their march on Europe.
Facing great peril and odds against their survival, the men resolve to make a difference so those who died helping them would not have sacrificed in vain.
In addition to this novella, Breakfield and Burkey, based in Dallas, Texas, have published 11 tech-thrillers in their Enigma series. Their books are available in print and audio formats on Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
Their book, The Enigma Factor, reached #1 both nationally and internationally and was recognized at the Texas Best Books Award. In addition, the book took First Place in the 2020 Techno-Thriller category in the 9th Annual Contest for Texas Authors.
The Enigma Source, the authors’ 10th book, received the Dan Poynter Global Legacy Award in four categories in August 2019. The books have also been recognized by the Texas Association of Authors and the Colorado Independent Publishers Association, among other publications and organizations.
For more information, go to https://www.EnigmaSeries.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Charles Breakfield: Charles holds a master’s degree and works for a high-tech manufacturer as a solution architect, functioning in hybrid data/telecom environments. A long-time technology geek, Charles enjoys writing, studying World War II history, travel, and cultural exchanges. He’s also a fan of wine-tastings, riding his Harley, and continues developing his woodworking skills. He was also included in people on the move in the Dallas Business Journal.
Rox Burkey: Rox has two passions – working with technology and writing. She enjoys working to drive optimized customer experiences with technology in her role with a high-tech manufacturer. Texas is home for her and her family. Rox likes gardening, hiking, sewing, refinishing antiques, exploring, wine-tasting, and traveling when time permits. She loves to listen to people, which often results in odd treasures that come to life in her stories. She was also included in people on the move in the Dallas Business Journal.
