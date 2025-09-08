COMEDIAN ANTHONY 'SCRUNCHO' MCKINLEY RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH ONE-MAN SHOW 'ALL I NEEDED WAS A HUG'

All I Needed Was a Hug

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand, comedian and actor Anthony “ Scruncho ” McKinley brings his gripping one-man show, "All I Needed Was a Hug", to the Mark Theater in North Hollywood for a limited run the last three weekends in September.Directed by Stacey McClain and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish, the show is an unfiltered, autobiographical journey from childhood trauma to comedic triumph.Originally presented by Emmy-winning television personality Sherri Shepherd, "All I Needed Was a Hug" earned praise for its emotional candor and stage presence. Scruncho, called the “King of the Underground” by Vibe magazine, is known for his appearances on HBO’s 1st Amendment Stand-Up, BET’s ComicView, and his raw, streetwise humor.In this theatrical piece, Scruncho shares his life story, including his experience with neglect, gangs, drug use and incarceration, culminating in a fateful moment when he leapt onto a comedy stage while evading police — a decision that launched his career.“This show is my heart on the stage,” Scruncho said. “It’s about the pain that shaped me, the laughter that saved me and the hug I spent my whole life chasing. If you’ve ever felt broken or invisible, this one’s for you.”Executive producer Haddish praised Scruncho’s honesty and strength. “Scruncho’s journey is powerful, raw and inspiring,” Haddish said. “This show is more than entertainment — it’s a testimony of survival, healing and the kind of laughter that comes from the soul. I knew the world needed to see it.”Performances will take place at the Mark Theater, 5144 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Seating is limited.Show details: Title: "All I Needed Was a Hug" Performer: Anthony “Scruncho” McKinley Director: Stacey McClain Executive producer: Tiffany Haddish Venue: Mark Theater, 5144 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA Dates: Sept. 12–14; Sept. 19–21, 2025 and Sept. 26-28. Be sure to get your tickets today.

