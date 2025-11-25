SOUL LEGEND ROBBIE MONTGOMERY RELEASES BRAND‑NEW SINGLE & VIDEO ‘MIGHT BE THE ONE’

Ms. Robbie- Must Be The One Single Release Cover

The Beloved Sweetie Pie’s Legend Brings Soul, Love, and Timeless Energy Back to the Mic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul singer, Reality‑TV star, Restaurateur, Legacy artist, Robbie Montgomery—known to millions from the hit series Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and one of the original Ikettes with the legendary Ike Turner Revue—today announces the simultaneous release of her powerful new single and music video: “Might Be The One.”Written and produced by Robbie Montgomery and Omar Cunningham, “Might Be The One” is a vibrant, empowering soul‑anthem with a message that resonates far beyond the dance floor: you’re never too old to find love. The striking video, directed by Craig E. Thomas, captures Montgomery’s timeless energy and a fresh chapter in her artistic journey. The single and video release date is Friday, November 28.“I’ve sung in front of thousands, backed legends, built restaurants, I’ve been on TV—and music is and still will always be my first love. I’m so excited about this new single. Can’t wait for you all to hear it. I believe everyone will take their own message from it. It’s not as obvious as you think,” says Robbie Montgomery.Montgomery’s ascent from backing vocalist for Ike and Tina Turner and other major artists, to chart‑making soul singer, to award‑winning television personality, to business mogul, has been widely celebrated. In a recent feature interview with Black Enterprise , she discussed not only her dream of becoming the oldest female Grammy winner, but also her personal journey of resilience, reinvention and the joy of love in later life.This latest musical chapter finds Robbie Montgomery reclaiming the spotlight—confident, dynamic and heartfelt. “Might Be The One” invites mature audiences and soulful music lovers alike to lean in, reminisce and embrace possibility.Release Information:• Single & Music Video drop Friday, Nov. 28• Platforms: Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify• Video premiere: YouTube About Robbie Montgomery:Robbie Montgomery is an American soul and R&B singer, restaurateur and media personality. She rose to prominence in the 1960s as one of the original Ikettes in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, and later performed and recorded with numerous major artists. She is the founder of the Sweetie Pie’s soul food empire and starred in the OWN reality‑series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, earning widespread acclaim for her entrepreneurial spirit and authenticity. Follow Miss Robbie on Instagram and Facebook

