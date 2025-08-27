DJ D-WREK CHANNELS BAY AREA ENERGY ON NEW SINGLE '9x's Outta 10,' FEATURING MULTii, PRODUCED BY RICK ROCK

9x's Outta 10 Ft. MULTii

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DJ D-WREK , the celebrated Bay Area–born DJ, producer, actor and staple co-host and house DJ of the hit MTV/VH1’s Wild ’N Out!, since its debut in 2005, today announced the release of his new single, “9x’s Outta 10,” featuring Watts rapper MULTii. Produced by esteemed West Coast Hip Hop architect Rick Rock! The track drops on Aug. 28 at midnight EST.Inspired by a beat that “screamed Bay Area energy,” DJ D-WREK immediately felt the vibe and was compelled to bring that West Coast spirit back. “The words ‘It’s that time again’ just came to me,” he said. “I wanted to include all of the California West Coast with that energy, so I hit my dude MULTii from Watts to see if he wanted to hop on the track with me — and it just made sense.”MULTii’s dynamic verse seamlessly complements the vibrant, beat-driven production delivered by Rick Rock. “Working with D-WREK is always electric,” MULTii added. “When he reached out with the concept of ‘9x’s Outta 10,’ we knew we were creating something that would resonate with the entire West Coast and beyond.”“9x’s Outta 10” marks another evolution in DJ D-WREK’s expansive career! It’s a career that includes national and international tours, commercial campaigns and an integral role in the creative process of the long running hit tv show Wild ’N Out!The single will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning Aug. 28 at 12:00 a.m. EST.About DJ D-WREKDeric Warren Battiste—professionally known as DJ D WREK—began his career in the Bay Area before forging a path in Los Angeles and becoming a mainstay on Wild ’N Out! Beyond television, he has DJ’d for major artists including E 40, Too $hort, Big Time Rush, Christina Milian, DJ Quik, Leon Thomas, Sheila E, MC Lyte, Tony-Toni-Tone and Three 6 Mafia to name a few and appeared in more than 15 national commercials such as McDonalds, Bud Light, Sears and many more!

