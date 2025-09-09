NPF Invites Philadelphia to Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites individuals impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease — a nationwide movement to connect, celebrate, and raise critical funds to fuel efforts to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected.This year’s Philadelphia event will be held at Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Anyone living with psoriatic disease—or supporting a loved one who does — is encouraged to attend.Kelcie Molchany, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will speak about her personal journey with psoriasis during the event.“Over the last 19 years, the support that NPF has given to me has been invaluable and has shaped my personal and professional life.,” said Kelcie. “Since the day I attended my first event, I have always been grateful for the community of motivated health care professionals and fellow individuals navigating life with psoriatic disease.”Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a national campaign designed to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.“All across the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the incredible progress made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., president and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”The Philadelphia event will be a fun and meaningful community gathering for the entire NPF family. Attendees will enjoy an inspiring program, psoriatic disease education, and entertainment for all ages.“I hope to see you on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Philadelphia Zoo,” said Kristin Brooks, NPF’s associate director. “We have a great morning/afternoon planned, and everyone is welcome.”To learn more or register for Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease – Philadelphia, visit: www.psoriasis.org/takeaction The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

