Ocusell Empowers OneKey® MLS with Seamless Listing Management and Efficiency Boost

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell is proud to announce its latest partnership with OneKey MLS , the largest Multiple Listing Service in New York. Through this collaboration, Ocusell provides OneKey MLS subscribers with the ability to seamlessly create and manage listings and populate them directly into the Matrix MLS system. With over 45,000 subscribers serving Long Island, New York City, and Hudson Valley region, OneKey MLS supports one of the most diverse and dynamic housing markets in the country.To meet the demands of this uniquely broad inventory—from Manhattan co-ops to beachfront homes on Long Island—they needed a listing management solution flexible enough to handle a wide range of property types and business rules.Enter Ocusell List™. Designed for speed, accuracy, and adaptability, it streamlines the entire listing process. Leveraging advanced AI tools and real-time validation checks, agents can reduce listing creation time by up to 82%, cut compliance violations by over 75%, and publish to multiple MLSs instantly—all from a single platform.“At OneKeyMLS, we’re committed to empowering our 45,000 real estate professionals with innovative tools that enhance efficiency, collaboration, and compliance,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. “Ocusell’s platform gives our agents and brokers their time back by streamlining the listing process and reducing compliance issues before a listing ever goes live. This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to deliver real value at every stage of the listing lifecycle—for both our members and our MLS staff.”Ocusell’s platform works with a broad spectrum of property types, ensuring that listings are created quickly, accurately, and in compliance with OneKey MLS rules. Real-time validation checks automatically alert agents to potential issues before a listing goes live, improving both the speed and accuracy of the listing process.“OneKey MLS is a forward-thinking MLS that recognizes the value of streamlining the listing process while maintaining compliance,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Co-founder of Ocusell. “This partnership marks an exciting next step in the evolution of MLS technology and data management.”OneKey MLS joins previously announced partnerships with Doorify MLS in North Carolina, FMLS in Georgia, and HIVE MLS in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, bringing Ocusell’s user base to over 100,000 professionals in just a few months.ABOUT OCUSELLOcusell is a proptech company providing compliant listing management solutions for MLSs, brokers, and agents. By offering a single point of data entry to multiple MLSs, AI-powered time-saving features, and real-time compliance checks, Ocusell List™ enables brokers and agents to efficiently create, edit, and manage listings while ensuring compliance with MLS rules. For more information, visit https://www.ocusell.ai/ ABOUT OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is the largest multiple listing service in New York, serving over 45,000 real estate professionals across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. Owned by the Long Island Board of Realtors(LIBOR) and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors(HGAR), OneKey MLS provides accurate, reliable property data and innovative tools that support agent success and consumer confidence. To learn more, visit https://corporate.onekeymls.com/

