Introducing Valor Press, the New Military and First Responder Imprint from Ballast Books

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books, the independent publishing powerhouse trusted by military leaders and American heroes alike, is proud to announce the launch of Valor Press, a new imprint dedicated exclusively to elevating the voices of military veterans, first responders, and their families.

For years, Ballast Books has been the go-to publisher for those who have sacrificed in service to our country. With bestselling titles from authors like Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, US Navy Admiral Kyle Cozad, Green Beret Darrell Utt, Marine Cobra pilot Eric “Ferris” Buer, Navy SEAL Rodney Magallan, and many more, the Ballast brand has become synonymous with mission-driven publishing that honors service, sacrifice, and truth.

“These stories matter. They help heal, they inspire, and they preserve legacies. We’re honored to be the team our authors trust to bring them to life,” said Andy Symonds, president and publisher of Valor Press and Ballast Books. A bestselling author and veteran journalist who comes from a military family, Symonds leads a team of elite editors, designers, and marketers who understand the culture and care deeply about the people behind the pages.

Valor Press brings a high-touch, author-first approach to every book it publishes. Authors retain full rights, complete editorial control, and receive the majority of royalties—a radically empowering model in an industry that too often prioritizes profit over people.

The imprint also benefits from the leadership of board member Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, a US Army Ranger veteran, former Border Patrol agent, actor (Mayans M.C.), author, and mental health advocate. Vargas works closely with the veteran community to champion storytelling as a tool for connection, healing, and post-service purpose.

“We’re not just publishing books—we’re preserving legacies and building bridges between the military and civilian worlds,” said Vargas. “Valor Press gives veterans and first responders the platform and support they deserve.”

As part of today’s announcement, Valor Press is proud to reveal an upcoming title with retired US Army General Mark Hertling, a widely respected leader and military analyst. Additional big-name releases will be announced soon.

Meet Us at the Military Influencer Conference: Valor Press will be front and center at the Military Influencer Conference in Atlanta from September 22–23, where Andy Symonds will be joined by authors Eddie Gallagher and Rodney Magallan. Attendees are invited to connect, learn more about Valor’s publishing process, and discover how to bring their own stories to life.

