NPF Invites Chicago to Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) invites individuals impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis to join Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease — a nationwide movement to connect, celebrate, and raise critical funds to fuel efforts to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected.This year’s Chicago event will be held at Brookfield Zoo on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Anyone living with psoriatic disease — or supporting a loved one who does — is encouraged to attend.Shawn Thomas, the local Take ACTION Ambassador, will speak about his personal journey with psoriasis during the event.“My first event was Pstamp Out Psoriasis in Wisconsin. I just wanted to meet people, hear their stories, and be part of the community,” Shawn recalls. Since then, he’s presented research at NPF’s Research Symposium, volunteered at Chicago’s Fleur de Cure, and emceed Take ACTION. “It’s strange how life works out. When I got my diagnosis, I remember thinking that this was an inflection point. My life will never be the same after this. And I guess I was right, but definitely not in the way I imagined.”Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease is a national campaign designed to educate, advocate, motivate, and celebrate the more than 8 million people in the U.S. who live with psoriatic disease.“All across the country, communities are coming together to honor and recognize the incredible progress made possible by NPF donors and fundraisers,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., president and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “This community deserves to be celebrated, and Take ACTION is the absolute best way to do that.”The Chicago event will be a fun and meaningful community gathering for the entire NPF family. Attendees will enjoy an inspiring program, psoriatic disease education, and entertainment for all ages.“I hope to see you on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Brookfield Zoo,” said Julia Hamel, NPF’s senior regional development manager. “We have a great afternoon planned, and everyone is welcome.”To learn more or register for Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease – Chicago, visit: www.psoriasis.org/takeaction The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org

