eePulse Energy Pulse™ Provides Trend Productivity Data To Solve Problems & Discover Employee Intelligence For Quick Wins

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, eePulse, Inc. relaunched The Energy Pulse™ measurement at https://www.eepulse.com to help employers learn from their own employee intelligence, stop problem issues from escalating, improve employee energy, and take advantage of missed opportunities.“Employees are on the front line, and you miss opportunities to boost productivity and respond quickly if you don’t keep up with increasing, changing paces and know what your employees know,“ states Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne, Ph.D., eePulse, Inc. Founder. “With the unique and real-time data that the updated Energy Pulse™ measurement provides, you can discover new opportunities, quickly solve problems, be proactive, and focus on critical priorities.”Unlike employee surveys available, the Energy Pulse™ measurement is based on over 20 years of academic research by Theresa M. Welbourne, PhD., proving that active listening drives higher employee energy and productivity. The proprietary system quickly engages employees in anonymous, short, and focused “pulses” about energy, the drivers of energy and energy direction, by asking specific questions about the business and the employee environment.Employers receive trend data – not point-in-time data – that measure team energy levels, drivers of performance, and sense of urgency in frequent intervals (monthly, every other week, weekly). With Energy Pulsing, leaders receive data about and from employees at the same pace they receive sales and finance data; this is critical because keeping ahead of energy trends is key for driving high performance.This is the data necessary to:• Make changes for growth in sales, profitability, market share, and innovation;• Understand employees better; and• Spur conversations for continuous improvement!"Most companies measure engagement at least once a year… senior managers typically receive a report about how engaged their business area is, and most worry about what to do to bring engagement up, seeing this as a proxy for how strong their culture is and how much effort people are putting into their work,” states Wanda Wallace, "Out Of The Comfort Zone Podcast," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gta7oKqU2PY&list=PLa28W6XqadQA9KElbTZQnyNP8g32JGc69&index=4 . "What if we are measuring the wrong thing? What if there is a better way to understand the strength of your team? Listen in for a different approach and one that I believe is a stronger measure of a vibrant culture."In the last Leadership Pulse, https://irp.cdn-website.com/ef808507/files/uploaded/LeadershipPulse_April2O25.pdf , which tracks energy of leaders around the globe, eePulse found that 77% of leaders reported their energy levels below where they are most productive. “If you want to know where your leaders and other employees are when it comes to energy, start learning through data now,” states Welbourne.To learn more and improve employee energy, productivity and engagement, schedule an initial consultationat (734) 429-4400.About eePulse, Inc.eePulse™ is a human resource management (HRM) and leadership consulting and software firm in the business of helping organizations grow and innovate. Clients use employee data powered by technology-based tools that are focused on providing not just leaders and managers, but also employees, with real-time data-driven learning. eePulse's unique process speeds up the ability of organizations to take action on areas where improvement is needed when it is required. Speeding up core employee-learning processes is done through two channels. The first is implementation of eePulse’s proprietary software as a service (SaaS) suite of products (Measurecom™, measurement and communication). The second is improving processes with the Data and Dialogue Driven Leadership™ methodology. With over 20 years of experience working with global clients, eePulse has teamed with customers and well-known consulting partners to improve individual and organization performance. eePulse powers the Leadership Pulse, which is the first and only real-time leadership benchmarking and learning process ( www.leadershippulse.com ); this program is a partnership with the Center for Effective Organizations, Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California. eePulse was founded by its President and CEO, Dr. Theresa M. Welbourne, to commercialize her academic research on the predictive power of trending human energy at work. For additional information, please call (734) 429-4400 or visit https://www.eepulse.com ###Media Contact : Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

