'Private Practice 2.0' eBook For Dentists Now Available at No Cost from Scott J. Manning, MBA

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentists can now learn about the new era of dentistry with the launch of “Private Practice 2.0,” available for free download at https://dentalsuccesstoday.com/privatepractice2/ . Author Scott Manning, MBA, the founder of Dental Success Today, is a sought-after author, speaker and consultant who has helped thousands of dentists generate millions in additional profit while cutting stress and hours.“’Private Practice 2.0, Welcome To The New Era Of Dentistry’ provides valuable insights on how to build a highly profitable, health-centered dental practice that not only serves patients but helps dentists live the life they’ve always dreamed of,” states Manning. “Dentists can embrace today’s Consumer-Driven Revolution, where patients demand more value, personalization, and focus on their long-term health, and still enjoy a highly profitable and fulfilling practice.”The “Private Practice 2.0” eBook reveals:• The 3 Pillars of the New Era Practice and how dentists can provide a solid foundation for a totally different model in the way dentistry is presented, delivered, and financially rewarded;• The unstoppable forces now reshaping dentistry and why it’s important to harness these trends and apply them to a dental practice before it’s too late;• How an offhand, negative comment from a cynical, burnt-out dentist could be the key to unleashing greatness in a dental practice and life;• A simple operational framework that makes a dental team unstoppable in the pursuit of high-value dentistry;• Why profit provides the “Rocket Fuel” when it comes to multiplying wealth;• Two overlooked income streams that can compress decades of wealth-building into just a few short years;• How to reverse engineer the “Magic Number” that makes everything in life finally work the way it should (it’s so simple, but it has eluded at least 9 out of 10 dentists for decades);• The secret to regaining control over a practice and ensuring every day is filled with quality patients experiencing the comprehensive dentistry they deserve; and• How to define a practice, align it with the greatest opportunities in the marketplace, and become a leader in health and transformation… and more!"I devoured the content in a single day, and we will be implementing it in our practice immediately,” states Dr. Bartish, a practicing dentist in Ohio. “Whatever Scott touches just works.”Download a free copy of the eBook, “Private Practice 2.0, Welcome To The New Era Of Dentistry” by Scott J. Manning, MBA today at https://dentalsuccesstoday.com /privatepractice2/.About Dental Success TodayDental Success Today was founded by Scott J. Manning, MBA based on his 20-year dedication to helping dentists across North America create successful businesses relative to their values and goals and to experience more happiness, fulfillment, and of course, profits. Dentists who work with Scott receive his specialized formulas and protocols, or “Practice Profit Blueprints.” These are a suite of integrated business systems designed to help dentists optimize their time in the office. To learn more and discover the one simple step to experience your dream, lifestyle practice – Guaranteed – visit https://dentalsuccesstoday.com # # #Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, LLC, (800) 771-0116

