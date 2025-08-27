InControl Imaging Launches NeuroPerformance Programs-Bridges Gap Between Brain & Spinal Injuries With Targeted Training

InControl Imaging offers advanced brain and spine imaging combined with NeuroPerformance Programs to avoid misdiagnosis of injuries and support early detection, objective documentation, and functional improvement.

InControl Imaging Launches NeuroPerformance Programs That Finally Bridge The Gap Between Brain and Spinal Injuries With Targeted Training

By combining guided neuroplasticity training, stress-reduction techniques, and spinal stability strategies, participants can improve focus, memory, reaction time, and resilience.” — Lisa Burris, InControl Imaging Founder

MOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InControl Imaging, https://www.incontrolimaging.com , announced today that they officially launched their proprietary NeuroPerformance Programs that integrate precise brain and spine imaging with personalized training to help individuals improve recovery, reduce stress, and enhance performance.“When the spine is unstable, it can disrupt brain signals; if the brain is under stress, it can keep the body in fight-or-flight mode, but there has been a missing gap to measure both until now,” states Lisa Burris, InControl Imaging Founder. “After being misdiagnosed for years, I am passionate about our new, NeuroPerformance approach which addresses both, so people can discover what is really going on, train their brain to be stronger, smarter, and faster, while restoring healthy brain–spine communication.”Approximately 1.7 million people sustain traumatic brain injuries (TBI) each year in the U.S. While these injuries result in sizable direct and indirect costs (estimated at well over $75 billion)” , there is a larger cost to children.Specifically, recent studies indicate that ”the long-term health consequences of concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries can become increasingly problematic over time, and children under the age of 18 represent 41.2% of diagnosed concussions, with an incidence rate of 6.79 per 1000 patients.” However, research also estimates that up to 1.2 million concussions in children and adolescents go unreported each year in the United States.InControl Imaging helps patients avoid missed and misdiagnosed injuries by providing non-invasive, objective assessments of the brain and spine, recognizing that they work together as the body’s communication highway.Advanced imaging and brain performance testing can be performed within hours to days following trauma, helping providers, patients, and case managers identify injuries, nervous system dysfunction, and cognitive stress patterns that may not be detected by traditional scans.Patients at the new InControl Imaging Center in Moore, Oklahoma can now access:• Real-Time Spinal Motion Imaging – Motion-based imaging designed to detect potential ligament injuries, spinal instability, or impairment that may not be visible on standard static X-rays. This allows for a clearer understanding of how the spine is functioning in real time and how it may be impacting brain signals.• FDA-cleared EEG with qEEG Analysis – Measures brainwave activity and responses to stimuli, creating a cognitive performance map. This helps identify areas of overactivity or underactivity that may relate to symptoms such as headaches, brain fog, or slowed reaction times.• Cognitive Brain And Stress Performance Panel – A proprietary assessment that evaluates brain–spine communication, stress recovery capacity, and overall neurological efficiency. Paired with targeted brain fitness strategies, it supports both rehabilitation and peak performance goals.“InControl Imaging’s NeuroPerformance Programs go beyond diagnostics, and we are expanding rapidly in Oklahoma and Texas,” states Burris. “By combining guided neuroplasticity training, stress-reduction techniques, and spinal stability strategies, participants can improve focus, memory, reaction time, and resilience. This dual brain–spine approach is supported by research showing that targeted brain training and improved spinal alignment can enhance overall neurological performance."For more information, visit https://www.incontrolimaging.com or call 405-645-7718.About InControl ImagingFounded in 2025, InControl Imaging offers advanced brain and spine imaging combined with NeuroPerformance Programs to avoid misdiagnosis of injuries and support early detection, objective documentation, and functional improvement. Services include baseline and post-injury testing, visual case summaries, HIPAA-compliant provider reports, and personalized cognitive and spinal performance training. By integrating advanced imaging with targeted brain–spine fitness, InControl Imaging helps clients—from athletes to first responders—take control of their health and performance. To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit https://www.incontrolimaging.com or call 405-645-7718.# # #Media Contact : Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116References:- "Case Identification of Work-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Using the Occupational Injury and Illness Classification System (OIICS)" by Jeanne M Sears, Janessa M Graves, Laura Blanar, Stephen M Bowman https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3651787/ - “Recent Trends in Youth Concussions: A Brief Report, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7780302/ - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (2022). Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury: Data and Statistics. https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/data - Harvard Health Publishing. (2021). Train your brain. Harvard Medical School. https://www.health.harvard.edu

