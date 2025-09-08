BACK ON THE MARKET: AW Properties Global to Conduct UCC Foreclosure Sales for Two Massachusetts Homes (LLC Interests)
Massachusetts residential assets are back on the market through UCC foreclosure sales of 100% membership interests in the LLCs holding title to the properties.
ARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global and its auction division, AuctionWorks, a premier provider of UCC sales, announce that two Massachusetts residential assets are back on the market through UCC foreclosure sales of 100% membership interests in the LLCs holding title to the properties. The auctions will be conducted remotely via Zoom on Friday, October 3, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM CST.
These sales involve the transfer of LLC interests rather than direct property conveyance; therefore, no property showings will be held.
Auction Details:
315 Lake St, Arlington, MA 02474
100% interest in 315LAKE LLC | Credit Bid: $100
3BR, 2.1BA colonial (1932) with an appraised value exceeding $1.5M.
149 Russell St, Carlisle, MA 01741
100% interest in MADSKYE LLC | Credit Bid: $100
Five-bedroom, 5.1BA estate offering a unique opportunity to complete renovations on expansive living space.
“These sought-after opportunities are back on the market, and we anticipate strong investor interest,” said Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global. “UCC sales offer a streamlined path to acquire control of prime real estate, typically faster and more efficiently than through traditional foreclosure sales.”
How to Bid
Interested parties must contact the secured party’s legal representative for bidding instructions and sale terms. Additional documentation will be provided upon execution of a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.
Bidding Contact
Ethan Gao, Esq. | Gao Law Firm PLLC
3307 Candle Stick Ln, Katy, TX 77494
Phone: 541-753-7210 | Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com
For full auction details, visit auctions.awproperties.com.
About AW Properties Global
AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.
Diana Peterson
AW Properties Global | Auction Works
+1 847-509-2757
