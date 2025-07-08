AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to Residential Property in Boca Raton, FL
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global and its auction division, AuctionWorks, announce the upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% stock interest in an LLC holding title to residential real property located in highly desirable Boca Raton, Florida. The auction will take place remotely via Zoom on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST. This UCC auction involves the sale of the100% stock interest of the limited liability company holding title to the real property, not the real property itself. Consequently, no showings of the property will be conducted.
CEO Diana Peterson elaborates, “We structure UCC sales like this one to facilitate a cost effective commercially reasonable sale for our lender clients that gives buyers a rare opportunity to acquire the 100% stock interest in an LLC holding title to an attractive piece of real property. At AW Properties Global we take great pride in our ability to expertly market and conduct UCC sales across the country in a commercially reasonable manner.”
Auction Details:
23069 Addison Lakes Circles, Boca Raton, FL 33433
100% Stock Interest in John Sierco LLC
Credit Bid: $100.00
Sale Date/Time: Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST, remotely via Zoom.
This townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths was built in 2002.
Interested parties intending to bid must contact the Secured Party’s legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions. Please direct inquiries to:
Ethan Gao, Esq., at Gao Law Firm PLLC
3307 Candle Stick Ln
Katy, TX 77494
Phone: 541-753-7210
email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com
Additional documentation and information will be available upon execution of a standard confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement. For more information about the real property, bidding instructions, terms of sale, and secured party’s counsel, visit auctions.awproperties.com.
About AW Properties Global
AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach.
The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.
Diana Peterson
AW Properties Global | Auction Works
+1 312-218-6102
Legal Disclaimer:
