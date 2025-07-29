AW Properties Global Puts LLC Holding Title to 10 Rockaway, NJ Homes Back Up for Auction

Homes part of ACPEJS LLC UCC Foreclosure Sale AW Properties Global

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, through its auction division AuctionWorks, announces that the 100% membership interest in ACPEJS LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company, is back up for auction. The UCC foreclosure sale will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST, conducted remotely via Zoom.

ACPEJS LLC owns ten single-family homes located within Green Pond Mews, an 11-home planned residential community in Rockaway, New Jersey. The offering presents a distinctive opportunity to acquire a portfolio of homes in a growing suburban market with strong appeal to both homeowners and investors.

Auction Overview

● Auction Date: Thursday, August 8, 2025

● Time: 10:00 AM CST

● Location: Online via Zoom

● Asset for Sale: 100% membership interest in ACPEJS LLC, which owns:

○ Properties located at 1–5 and 7–11 Margots Way, Rockaway, NJ 07435

About Green Pond Mews

Green Pond Mews is a thoughtfully designed residential community that offers low-maintenance living through its HOA structure. Home features include:

● HOA-managed exterior maintenance, including landscaping, snow removal, and shared areas

● Shared well and septic system, with water and sewage included in monthly fees

● Outdoor use flexibility: homeowners may utilize the grounds near their homes with HOA consent

All homes are two-story residences with:

● 1,536 square feet of above-grade living space

● 418 square feet of finished basement space, plus 235 square feet unfinished

● Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms (Homes #3 and #5 have 1.5 baths)

● Private deck and one-car garage

Investment Opportunity in Rockaway

With rising housing prices across New Jersey, Green Pond Mews provides a rare opportunity to own or invest in newer homes with manageable maintenance costs. “This development offers the comfort of single-family living with the convenience of shared services,” said Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global.

This auction is for the membership interest in ACPEJS LLC and not a direct sale of the underlying real estate. No property tours or interior access will be offered prior to the auction.

Bidders can find auction instructions and registration requirements at www.awproperties.com.

To receive the Terms of Sale and bidding credentials, prospective buyers must contact the secured party’s legal representative:

Secured Party Legal Contact:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach.

The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services.

Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

